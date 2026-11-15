Indo American Arts Council Shines Light On Odisha, Indian Authors, Poets, At Literary Festival 2026 In New York

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The Indo American Arts Council, IAAC, joined The Odisha Society of the Americas to celebrate the 2026 Literary Festival, held in New York, Saturday, November 14 and 15, 2026, at the Bohemian National Hall on 73rd Street, New York City.

Several other literary programs were part of the two-day IAAC Literary Festival.

The Odisha segment of the program included talks by authors and experts on that state’s literary traditions and latest publications, as well as discussions on the evolving landscape in the state’s literary culture.

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The book, “Four Minutes Past Midnight” author Sanjay R. Srivatsa, discussed his book with Makarand R. Paranjape, author of Hitdutva and hind Swaraj.

The panel entitled, The Orissan, featured Sandip Das and Pallavi Das in conversation with Barkha Cardoz; My Life, My Time: A literary journey with Dr Pratibha Ray, Padma Bhushan and Jnanpith awardee, in conversation with Bhavani Parameswar.

There was a panel on the History and Evolution of Odia Language and Literature, a conversation with Prasanta Kumar Bhunya, moderated by Ranjita Mishra.

This is followed by a book talk on Neeladri Vijaya. The book is reviewed by Dr Adyasha Das and moderated by Deepti Paikray.

“Odia is one of India’s classical languages, with a literary tradition that stretches back centuries,” IAAC noted in its programming. “It rarely gets a stage like this outside Odisha. Having it programmed alongside Booker-longlisted novelists, New York Times editors and national-level policy conversations is not a side note. It is recognition,” IAAC emphasized.

Photographer and scientist Arno Klein presented “Ellora: Cross-Fertilization of Style in Buddhist, Hindu and Jain Cave Temples discussed his work at the Festival on November 15. He was also interviewed by ITV Gold television station, a part of Parikh Worldwide Media, PWM. Host Nidhi Kathuria held the conversation which is also available on YouTube.

ITV Gold also featured Karan Mahajan, a National Book Award finalist for his book, The Complex, by host Kathuria. At the IAAC Festival, Mahajan was interviewed by Press Trust of India journalist Yoshita Singh on Sunday November 15, at the IAAC festival venue.

Booker Prize-longlisted author Manil Suri and his book, “A room in Bombay: A Memoir” was also part of the IAAC Literary Festival 2026. He was interviewed on ITV Gold as well by Kathuria. In his book, Suri reflects on his childhood, family relationships, identity, and the memories that shaped his life and writing. Through personal recollections and stories preserved in family letters, Suri explores the complexities of belonging, the meaning of home, and the power of revisiting one’s past through literature, IAAC noted in its programming.

A Publishers Panel: How to Get Published, was held Saturday November 14, where Prabhu Guptara, founder of Salt Desert Media Group Ltd. And Anjali Singh, found of The Anjali Singh Agency, discussed the complexities of getting published.

Another high-profile panel at the IAAC Literary Festival was the discussion of the book, Sixth of Humanity, which tells that story of how India built its state, created an economy and changed society to forge a nation. Nobel laureate Simon Johnson called the book “a brilliant and breathtaking tour de force.” It was also a Financial Times Book of the Year 2025.

The authors of Sixth of Humanity, Devesh Kapur, Starr Foundation Professor of South Asia Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University, and Arvind Subramanian, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, held a panel discussion November 15, with C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive of Barclays, and Sonal Shah, a former Obama administration official, and current chair of the board of Consumer Reports.

The IAAC Literary Festivals closing session was the conversation between author Kenneth I. Chenault and Ash Gupta relating to Chenault’s book, Equal to the Task: A Life Forged Between America’s Promise and Its Truth. It is a memoir of Chenault’s stint as Chairman and CEO of American Express, reflecting on rising from a childhood in the segregation era to heading a top company in corporate America.