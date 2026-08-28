India’s New Consul General Takes Over In San Francisco

India’s new government envoy in San Francisco Satish Sivan assumed charge as the Consul General of India August 24. On the occasion, he paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, remembering his message of peace and harmony.

“The Consulate looks forward to working closely with the Indian diaspora and our partners in the states under its jurisdiction in further strengthening the India-U.S. comprehensive global strategic partnership,” a post on Facebook account of the Consulate said.

Sivan replaces Dr. K. Srikar Reddy who ended a three-year term marked by a warm farewell reception held in his honor hosted by the Association of Indo Americans.

The evening celebrated CG Reddy’s “deep engagement with the community,” with speakers highlighting his accessibility, outreach and commitment to strengthening the people-to-people ties “that form an important part of the India–US relationship,” the Consulate said. Warm remarks, shared memories and heartfelt wishes marked the evening.

Reddy takes on his new assignment as India’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar. A video presentation of highlights during his tenure are posted on Facebook, saying, “… we celebrate the relationships and moments that defined his tenure at the Consulate General of India, San Francisco.”