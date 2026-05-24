India’s Goyal to visit Canada with 150 business leaders to boost trade ties

By
Reuters
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -
FILE PHOTO: India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks at the India-Korea Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Reuters) – India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Canada between May 25 and May 27, heading a delegation of about 150 Indian industry leaders as part of efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Goyal told a news briefing on Saturday that the delegation would hold meetings with Canadian ministers, business leaders and industry groups in Ottawa and Toronto.

• India and Canada have been seeking to revive economic engagement after diplomatic tensions slowed bilateral trade talks.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

• India expects to sign a free trade agreement with Canada covering sectors such as energy and critical minerals, while creating opportunities for Indian textile and leather companies, Goyal said.

• During Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to New Delhi in March, both countries agreed to finalise the terms of reference for negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

• Goyal said discussions during the trip would focus on cooperation in technology, food processing, clean energy and critical minerals.

• Canadian pension funds and companies have invested nearly $100 billion in India and about 600 Canadian companies operate in India, with both sides aiming to raise that number to 1,000, Goyal said.

• India and Canada aim to reach $50 billion in bilateral trade over the next five years and increase Canadian investment, he said.

• Both countries have renewed discussions on a broader trade deal and maintain strong ties in agriculture, energy, education and technology.

Related posts:

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas In Edison, NJ: Minister Piyush Goyal joins Indian Americans to celebrate 17th PBD “Great reset moment for India and Canada”: Indian diaspora applauds PM Modi’s visit, hails new diplomatic chapter Analysis: Canada’s Carney visits India to boost trade, mend ties on latest ‘middle powers’ trip Canada, India agree to resume diplomatic services, strengthen trade ties, cooperate on global priorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR