India’s Foreign Secretary Misri Meets US Secretary Of State Rubio, Other Top Officials

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In a visit to the United States, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House. He also met several other top US officials in a bid to deepen US-India ties at this critical juncture of a Middle East crisis.

“Welcome to the White House Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri! Productive meeting with Secretary Rubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!” posted Ambassador Gor on the Facebook site of the US Embassy of India.

Misri has been meeting with a host of top US officials over the last two days in Washington, D.C. in a bid to strengthen strategic relations between New Delhi and Washington. Misri met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

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The high-level meeting, held at the State Department, comes at a pivotal moment for

global diplomacy as both nations navigate the complex security landscape in the

Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

A statement from the US State Department attributed to Principal Deputy

Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, said, “Deputy Secretary of State Christopher

Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington. The

leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared news

about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities.”

Misri also met Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and discussed deepening India-US tech cooperation.

Sharing the details of his meeting in a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

said that they discussed the shared vision for resilient supply chains and

collaboration in semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum, AI, nuclear energy and

next steps in implementing the Pax Silica initiative.

The meeting with Helberg comes on the heels of his visit to India earlier in February,

when India joined the Pax Silica initiative.

Earlier, Misri met FBI Director Kash Patel and discussed cooperation in countering

terrorism. During his meeting with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison

Hooker, the Foreign Secretary discussed working closely on security, defense and

economy.

Misri also engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior United States

officials, focusing on the volatile situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific while

reviewing strategic defence and trade relations.

The Foreign Secretary’s itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under

Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. This encounter followed their recent dialogue

in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting, after Colby’s visit to

India last month to push forward the bilateral defence partnership.

Continuing the focus on security cooperation, Misri met with the Under Secretary of War

for Acquisition and Sustainment, Mike Duffey.

These discussions were aimed at bolstering defence industrial ties, technology sharing,

and supply chain integration, adhering to the framework of the Major Defence Partnership

established last year.

Beyond the Pentagon, the Foreign Secretary moved to the Department of Commerce for

meetings with Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt. The talks were

geared towards widening the scope of cooperation in commercial sectors and critical

technologies, alongside the development of secure supply chains.