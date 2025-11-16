India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Consuls General from around US in NYC

- ADVERTISEMENT -



India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, on a visit to United States, chaired a Consuls General Conference on Saturday, November 15, 2025. India’s envoys from around the country came to meet him at the Indian Consulate in New York City.

He praised their work in strengthening US-India ties and reviewed bilateral relations between the two democracies.

In a post on X, he said, “Chaired a Consul Generals Conference in New York today,

attended by Embassy of India in Washington DC, Consulate General of India in New

York, Consulate General of India in Los Angeles, Consulate General of India in Seattle,

Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Consulate General of India in Atlanta,

Consulate General of India in Houston, Consulate General of India in Chicago and

Consulate General of India in Boston. Reviewed our bilateral ties and support for

diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy and

Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership.”

The Indian Consulate posted on its X site @IndiainNewYork, “Team CGI New York was

honoured to welcome External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. His vision, guidance and

leadership strengthen our commitment to work for the India-USA partnership.”

Earlier on Thursday, November 13, Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and discussed the current global order, regional flashpoints and the role of multilateralism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he valued Guterres’ assessment of global developments

and thanked him for his “clear and consistent support” for India’s growth.

“Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment

of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his

perspectives on various regional hotspots. Thank him for clear and consistent support for

India’s growth and development. Look forward to welcoming him in India,” he wrote.