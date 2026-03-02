India’s Consul General In NY attends Iftar at Dawoodi Bohra mosque

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Indian Consulate team attended Iftar with the Dawoodi Bohra community at Al Masjid al Hakimi, New York, along with Consul General Binaya S. Pradhan March 1, 2026.

CG Pradhan extended warm greetings and conveyed heartfelt wishes for peace, good health and prosperity to all observing the holy month, a post on X said.

The Consulate felicitated members of the community “for their exemplary service and appreciated their contributions to education, healthcare and social welfare in India and globally,” adding, “May this Ramadan strengthen harmony, compassion and shared humanity.”