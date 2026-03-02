India’s Consul General In NY attends Iftar at Dawoodi Bohra mosque

By
a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -
Scenes from the visit of the Indian Consulate team and CG Binaya Srikanta Pradhan to the NY Dawoodi Bohra masjid. PHOTOS: Indian Consulate on X.

The Indian Consulate team attended Iftar with the Dawoodi Bohra community at Al Masjid al Hakimi, New York, along with Consul General Binaya S. Pradhan March 1, 2026.

CG Pradhan extended warm greetings and conveyed heartfelt wishes for peace, good health and prosperity to all observing the holy month, a post on X said.

The Consulate felicitated members of the community “for their exemplary service and appreciated their contributions to education, healthcare and social welfare in India and globally,” adding, “May this Ramadan strengthen harmony, compassion and shared humanity.”

Related posts:

New York Dawoodi Bohras Host Eid Celebration Event for Local Queens Dignitaries Students helping students: Dawoodi Bohra students in Long Island help local communities Dawoodi Bohras raise money to feed needy in New York Indian Consulate in New York hosts Indian Americans, others for 75th Republic Day celebrations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR