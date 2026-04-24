India’s Chief Of Army Staff General Dwivedi Inducted Into US Army War College International Hall Of Fame

Pennsylvania [US], April 24, 2026: Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi on
Thursday (local time) was inducted into the International Hall of Fame, becoming the
third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.
General Dwivedi is the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honor.
In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the
Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, USA, where he was inducted into the
International Hall of Fame – the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh. The COAS addressed the faculty and
international student officers on leadership, professional military education and
evolving security dynamics.”
“A USAWC Distinguished Fellow himself, General Upendra Dwivedi is an alumnus of the
prestigious college and toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements,
including panel discussions, reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars program
and interacting with distinguished members of the institution,” the Indian Army added.
Earlier on April 21, General Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter,
Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific.
In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, was accorded a
Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army
Pacific. He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark Commanding General US
Army, Pacific, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US Defence
Cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”
“COAS General Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights
into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness,” it added.
Indian ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Tuesday (local time)
hosted Dwivedi at India House, ahead of the Army chief’s upcoming engagements in
Washington DC.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the United States said, “Ambassador hosted COAS
General Upendra Dwivedi, at India House today, ahead of his upcoming engagements in
Washington DC.”
The visit, according to the embassy, “continues the high-level military-to-military
exchanges between India and the US.”