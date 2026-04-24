India’s Chief Of Army Staff General Dwivedi Inducted Into US Army War College International Hall Of Fame

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Pennsylvania [US], April 24, 2026: Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi on

Thursday (local time) was inducted into the International Hall of Fame, becoming the

third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

General Dwivedi is the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honor.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the

Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, USA, where he was inducted into the

International Hall of Fame – the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh. The COAS addressed the faculty and

international student officers on leadership, professional military education and

evolving security dynamics.”

“A USAWC Distinguished Fellow himself, General Upendra Dwivedi is an alumnus of the

prestigious college and toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements,

including panel discussions, reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars program

and interacting with distinguished members of the institution,” the Indian Army added.

Earlier on April 21, General Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter,

Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, was accorded a

Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army

Pacific. He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark Commanding General US

Army, Pacific, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US Defence

Cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

“COAS General Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights

into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness,” it added.

Indian ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Tuesday (local time)

hosted Dwivedi at India House, ahead of the Army chief’s upcoming engagements in

Washington DC.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the United States said, “Ambassador hosted COAS

General Upendra Dwivedi, at India House today, ahead of his upcoming engagements in

Washington DC.”

The visit, according to the embassy, “continues the high-level military-to-military

exchanges between India and the US.”