India’s Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visits US to strengthen defense partnership

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April 6, 2026: Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh arrived in the United States to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership.

Singh was received by the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, “Pleasure to host and welcome CAS, Indian Air Force Air

Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as he begins his visit to the United States to further

strengthen the India-US defence partnership and sustain the strong & growing ties

between the two Air Forces.”

The visit comes after Admiral Samuel J Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific

Command, visited India from February 14-19, to collaborate on the India-US shared

security interests and to strengthen the nations’ close military ties, an official statement

from the US Indo-Pacific Command noted.

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As per the statement, the visit to New Delhi, Chandimandir and Bengaluru underscored

India’s vital role in advancing regional security and strengthening military interoperability

across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace domains. While in New Delhi, Admiral

Paparo met with senior Indian defence officials, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of

Defence Staff, and Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. These

discussions centred on areas of mutual interest, including India’s contributions to

safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As part of the visit, the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS)

and its director, Suzanne P Vares-Lum, hosted an alumni event in New Delhi, bringing

together Indian graduates of APCSS programs. The event provided a platform for alumni

to exchange ideas, strengthen professional networks, and explore collaborative solutions

to regional security challenges.

In Chandimandir, Admiral Paparo visited India’s Western Command alongside US

Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to discuss operational security dynamics along India’s

western and northern fronts, the statement added.

Admiral Paparo concluded the trip in Bengaluru with visits to the Aeronautical

Development Agency and National Flight Test Center, highlighting expanding defence

industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation.