India’s Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visits US to strengthen defense partnership

April 6, 2026: Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh arrived in the United States to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership.
Singh was received by the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.
In a post on X, Kwatra said, “Pleasure to host and welcome CAS, Indian Air Force Air
Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as he begins his visit to the United States to further
strengthen the India-US defence partnership and sustain the strong & growing ties
between the two Air Forces.”
The visit comes after Admiral Samuel J Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific
Command, visited India from February 14-19, to collaborate on the India-US shared
security interests and to strengthen the nations’ close military ties, an official statement
from the US Indo-Pacific Command noted.
As per the statement, the visit to New Delhi, Chandimandir and Bengaluru underscored
India’s vital role in advancing regional security and strengthening military interoperability
across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace domains. While in New Delhi, Admiral
Paparo met with senior Indian defence officials, including General Anil Chauhan, Chief of
Defence Staff, and Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. These
discussions centred on areas of mutual interest, including India’s contributions to
safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
As part of the visit, the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS)
and its director, Suzanne P Vares-Lum, hosted an alumni event in New Delhi, bringing
together Indian graduates of APCSS programs. The event provided a platform for alumni
to exchange ideas, strengthen professional networks, and explore collaborative solutions
to regional security challenges.
In Chandimandir, Admiral Paparo visited India’s Western Command alongside US
Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to discuss operational security dynamics along India’s
western and northern fronts, the statement added.
Admiral Paparo concluded the trip in Bengaluru with visits to the Aeronautical
Development Agency and National Flight Test Center, highlighting expanding defence
industrial collaboration and aerospace innovation.