Indian Seniors of Chicago host Ram Navami celebration and community gathering

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The Indian Seniors of Chicago (ISC) hosted a grand Ram Navami celebration on March 14 at Manav Seva Mandir, drawing approximately 380 attendees for a day of cultural, spiritual and community activities.

The program, organized by Bhupendra Suthar and Panna Shah, also included a celebration for members whose birthdays fall in the month of March. ISC President Kantibhai Patel, the event’s special guest, was honored with flowers and a rendition of “Happy Birthday” by attendees.

The event began with cultural and wellness activities, including a yoga demonstration by Umaben, who was later felicitated with flowers in recognition of her presentation.

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Community engagement was also a key part of the gathering. Neel Khot, a Democratic candidate in an upcoming congressional primary election, addressed attendees and encouraged civic participation, while Chitranjan Desai provided an overview of the election process.

ISC Treasurer Hemant Modi presented the organization’s financial update for February and shared details about upcoming events, including a collective Satya Narayan Katha scheduled for April 5 at Manav Seva Mandir and a Gujarati play, “Chandu Chakdoleh Chadyo,” set for March 20. He encouraged members to participate in both events.

During the program, longtime ISC Executive Committee member Manubhai P. Shah was honored for his years of service. He was felicitated with a shawl by Patel and Desai in recognition of his contributions to the organization.

The event also acknowledged the sponsors of the day’s lunch, Kantibhai Patel and Hasumati Ben, who were honored with flowers by ISC Vice President Dr. Narsinghbhai Patel.

ISC Secretary Jayesh Shah provided updates on the organization’s general meeting and informed members about the distribution of stainless steel dinner plates.

The cultural segment featured performances by students of Kalapadam Bharat Natyam Dance Academy Chicago. Directors Anjali Varghese and Minaben led presentations depicting episodes from the Ramayana, followed by a lively Garba session. The celebration concluded with a community lunch.

The event highlighted ISC’s continued commitment to fostering cultural traditions, community engagement and social connection among seniors in the Chicago area.