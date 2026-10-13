Indian Seniors of Chicago Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami at Manav Seva Mandir

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BENSENVILLE, Ill. – September 13, 2026 -Festive gathering at Manav Seva Mandir featured prayers, a devotional discourse, processions, birthday wishes and information on community services. The Indian Seniors of Chicago (ISC) brought together 380 members for a grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami and members’ birthdays at Manav Seva Mandir in Bensenville.

ISC Treasurer Hemant Modi conducted the program. Bhupendra Suthar opened the gathering by leading Ganesh Stuti, an interfaith prayer and the Hanuman Chalisa. Special guests Bharati-ben and Ashwin Bodivala welcomed attendees with floral bouquets. Suthar also extended birthday greetings to members by singing the popular song “Baar Baar Yeh Din Aaye.”

Representatives of Metropolitan Family Services—Radhikaben, Subramanyam and Roshita Pandey—shared information about services available to community members, including the Hot Lunch Program, Medicare and Medicaid, immigration assistance, food stamps and Social Security.

The celebration continued with a devotional program led by renowned storyteller Rajendraprasad Bhatt. ISC President Kantibhai Patel welcomed Bhatt with a floral garland. In his discourse, Bhatt explained the spiritual symbolism associated with Lord Ganesha’s head, ears, eyes and belly, as well as his vehicle, the mouse. He also sang dohas and bhajans, including Ramdev Pir no Helo and devotional songs associated with Ganga Sati and Panbai, accompanied by music.

The festivities then filled the temple with song and color. Led by Kantibhai Patel and Navinbhai Patel, 25 members took part in a procession honoring Lord Ganesha, chanting “Jai Ganesh.” About 30 members dressed as gopas and gopis, along with participants portraying Nandbaba and Yashoda Maiya, carried the infant Lord Krishna in a decorated basket. The gathering joined in the joyful chant, “Nand Gher Anand Bhayo”—“Joy has filled the home of Nanda.”

Members worshipped the idols of Lord Ganesha and infant Lord Krishna, followed by the aarti ceremony.

In closing, Hemant Modi thanked everyone who contributed to the event. Lunch was sponsored by Bharatiben and Ashwinbhai Bodiwala. Sweets were sponsored by Kamleshbhai and Maltiben Vyas; Mukeshbhai and Hiranben Joshi; Hiren Trivedi and Sangeetaben Trivedi; Rameshbhai and Bharatiben Shah; and Sarojben Upadhyay.