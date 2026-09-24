Indian Overseas Congress-USA Statement Calling For Indian Supreme Court Intervention To Protect Electoral Integrity

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George Abraham, Vice Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress USA (IOCUSA), expressed deep concern over revelations reported by The Indian Express concerning the functioning of the Election Commission of India and called upon the Supreme Court of India to closely examine the issues raised and take whatever steps it considers necessary to safeguard the integrity of India’s electoral process.

The Indian Express investigation reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections at least 14 times over a period of 10 months concerning decisions involving voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, changes to Form 6, and control of the electoral roll database. The newspaper reports that the Commissioners complained that some decisions and communications were made without their knowledge or approval.

“These revelations should alarm every Indian who cherishes democracy. When serious objections reportedly arise from within the Election Commission itself, they cannot simply be brushed aside,” Abraham said. “India’s democratic institutions are under tremendous strain. The Election Commission has a special responsibility because free and fair elections are the foundation upon which democracy rests. If the electoral process itself is manipulated, that would amount to the death of democracy.”

IOCUSA calls upon the Supreme Court of India to urgently examine these reported irregularities and ensure the independence, transparency and integrity of the electoral process. “This is not merely about one political party winning or losing an election,” Abraham added. “Governments come, and governments go. Political parties win today and lose tomorrow. That is democracy. But the machinery that conducts the election must remain above suspicion and beyond partisan manipulation. Protecting that machinery should be the common cause of every Indian, regardless of political affiliation.”

“India is too important, and its democratic inheritance too precious, to permit unanswered questions of this magnitude to linger. We appeal to the Supreme Court, as guardian of the Constitution, to examine these extraordinary disclosures and ensure that the independence, transparency and credibility of India’s electoral system are protected.”

George Abraham

Vice-Chairman

Indian Overseas Congress USA (IOCUSA)