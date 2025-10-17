Indian Overseas Congress–USA, NJ Chapter, hosts Meet & Greet with Indian journalists and dignitaries

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), USA – New Jersey Chapter hosted a Meet & Greet luncheon on October 11, 2025, at Royal Albert’s Palace, bringing together respected journalists, parliamentarians, and members of the Indian diaspora for a discussion on democracy, media freedom, and India’s global position.

Qayam Masumi, secretary of the IOC USA, welcomed the guests to the stage, and highlighted the central theme of the event – “Freedom of the Press, Secular Democracy, and the Role of Media in Strengthening India’s Democratic Institutions.” His introduction underscored the importance of open dialogue and the critical responsibility of the press in protecting truth and justice.

Masumi introduced the IOC USA leadership, which included Mohinder Singh Gilzian, president of the Indian Overseas Congress; Pradeep Syamala, working president of the Indian Overseas Congress; Harkesh Thakur, chairman of the IOC USA – New Jersey Chapter; Pradip (Peter) Kothari, president of the IOC USA – New Jersey Chapter; and Mukesh Maid, vice chairman of the IOC New Jersey Chapter.

Kothari and Thakur expressed their gratitude to all attendees, volunteers, and community members crediting them for their commitment and enthusiasm which made the chapter’s growth possible.

Pradeep Kothari and Nandini Kothari welcomed the panel of India’s journalists who joined the discussion, and thanked them for bringing their insight and experience. The panel featured Anand Vardhan Singh, Sheetal P. Singh, Ashutosh, Hemant Atri, Dr. Rakesh Pathak, Rajeshwar Singh, and Gyanesh Tiwari, each of whom offered thoughtful perspectives on the role of media and democracy in contemporary India.

The event’s special guest was Vivek Tankha, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), who spoke about the freedom of the press and the vital role of media in safeguarding democracy. He emphasized that truth and transparency are essential pillars of India’s democratic fabric.

The panel of journalists delved into a range of pressing and thought-provoking topics, including the current state of the Indian media, the challenges surrounding freedom of the press in today’s political climate, the enduring importance of secular democracy, and the relevance of Nehruvian statecraft in shaping India’s global position.