Indian Overseas Congress USA Holds Demonstration At Times Square Expressing Solidarity With India’s Students

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The Indian Overseas Congress USA (IOC USA) held a demonstration at Times Square July 26, 2026, to express support with Indian students who were protesting the leak of medical examination papers and demanding the removal of the Education Minister who has since resigned.

The Times Square) event “brought together national leaders, state chapter representatives, members, and supporters from across the United States,” organizers said in a press release.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams are among the most important route to qualify for admission into medical schools in India.

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“Carrying the Indian National Flag alongside the American flag, participants emphasized that education should remain transparent, merit-based, inclusive, and accessible to all, regardless of social or economic background,” the press release said.

Participants carried placards bearing messages such as “Save Democracy, Save India,” “Stand with India’s Students,” “Justice for Students,” “Today’s Students, Tomorrow’s Future,” and “Protect Constitutional Values.”

The event was led by George Abraham, Vice Chairman; Mohinder Singh Gillzian, National President of the Indian Overseas Congress USA; John Joseph, National Secretary General; and Baldev Randhawa, National Vice President. It was coordinated with the support of Sophia Sharma, National General Secretary; Imran Pasha, President of the New York Chapter; and Minnaj Khan, National Secretary. They were national office bearers and state chapter leaders.

Speakers congratulated Indian students “for standing firm in defense of justice, fairness, and democratic values,” Abraham said.

Gillzian said India’s greatest strength lies in its Constitution and in the aspirations of its young people.

Joseph said today’s students are tomorrow’s scientists, doctors, entrepreneurs, teachers, administrators, innovators, and nation-builders.

Randhawa reaffirmed the Indian diaspora’s solidarity with students seeking fairness, transparency, and constitutional governance.

Organizers said the demonstration showed the unity and organizational strength of IOC-USA.