Indian Overseas Congress USA Condemns FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

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The Indian Overseas Congress USA in a September 1, press release condemned the FIR filed against Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s Congress Party, describing it as an attempt to silence the voice against caste discrimination.

Mohinder Singh Gilzian, President of Indian Overseas Congress USA, strongly condemns the registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning the alleged “purification” ritual conducted at the Haldwani venue following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally.

“The FIR against Rahul Gandhi is deeply troubling and appears to be an attempt to intimidate those who speak against caste discrimination and untouchability. Instead of investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged purification ritual and addressing the concerns raised by the Congress leadership, the authorities have chosen to target the person who questioned it. This sends a disturbing message about the shrinking space for speaking against caste-based discrimination in India.”

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Gilzian said that the issue is much larger than one political leader or one political party. The dignity and equality of Dalits and other historically marginalized communities are constitutional principles that cannot be compromised for political convenience. “India’s Constitution abolished untouchability and guarantees equality before the law. Any practice that humiliates a person because of their caste must be questioned, regardless of who is involved. Raising such concerns cannot itself become a criminal offence,” Gilzian said. He further criticized what he described as a selective approach to law enforcement, arguing that authorities should investigate all allegations fairly and without political pressure.

Gilzian expressed solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, “and all those working to uphold constitutional equality and social justice,” the press release said.

The Overseas Congress USA called upon political leaders across party lines to reject caste discrimination, untouchability and any practice that humiliates or excludes citizens on the basis of caste. “Accountability cannot stop with the filing of an FIR; there must also be accountability for those who enable, defend or misuse state power to suppress the fight for equality and constitutional rights,” the press release said.