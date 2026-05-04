Indian Overseas Congress USA Applauds UDF Victory in Kerala

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Indian Overseas Congress USA has congratulated the United Democratic Front (UDF) on its decisive victory in the Kerala Assembly elections and expressed confidence in the new government’s ability to fulfill its promises and deliver transparent, accountable governance.

“Kerala has decisively turned a new page,” said George Abraham, Vice-Chair of the Indian

Overseas Congress, USA. “The electorate has rejected what many perceived as an increasingly authoritarian and unaccountable style of governance, and has voted in favor of change, integrity, and democratic values. By ending what was often described as ‘Pinarayism,’ the people have reaffirmed their commitment to a healthy bipolar political competition, one that can effectively check communal forces and preserve the state’s social harmony.”

The organization extended its best wishes to the Opposition Leader, Shri V.D. Satheesan, who led the fight from the forefront, and to the incoming government. It expressed optimism that the new administration will uphold the principles of good governance while effectively addressing the aspirations of the people of Kerala.