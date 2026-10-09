Indian Overseas Congress New Jersey marks Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali with message of unity

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FORDS, N.J. — More than 400 people gathered in Fords for a joint Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali celebration organized by the Indian Overseas Congress’ New Jersey chapter, with speakers emphasizing peace, nonviolence, democracy and community unity.

The Oct. 3 event at Royal Albert’s Palace brought together Indian Overseas Congress leaders, elected officials, community representatives, artists and families. It was organized around the theme, “Building Harmony. Strengthening Democracy. Celebrating Unity.”

The program honored Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy while also celebrating Diwali and its themes of light, hope and togetherness.

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Qayam Masumi, national secretary of IOC USA, opened the program with remarks on Gandhi’s principles of truth, peace and nonviolence. Community leaders and guests later took part in a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and hope over despair.

Pradip “Peter” Kothari, president of the IOC New Jersey chapter, and Harkesh Thakur, chairman of the chapter, welcomed attendees. Kothari spoke about the connection between Gandhi’s message of peace and the spirit of Diwali and urged the community to preserve those values.

Mohinder Singh Gilzian, president of Indian Overseas Congress USA, said Gandhi’s teachings on truth, equality, dignity, peace and justice remain relevant and should be practiced in everyday life, not simply remembered during commemorative events.

George Abraham, vice chairman of IOC USA, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing Gandhi’s teachings on nonviolence, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and service. He encouraged attendees to view Gandhi’s principles as practical guidance for individuals and communities today.

Other speakers included Ram Gadula, president of the Telangana chapter; Pradeep Samla, East Coast working president; and Dr. Pathak, described by organizers as a Gandhian scholar. The program also drew IOC leaders and community representatives including Leela Maret, Rajeshwar Reddy Gangasani, Raj Macwan, Dipak Valsadia, Harvendar Singh, Rajiv Barot and Rajesh Desai.

A special exhibition of historic photographs of Gandhi, organized by Mukesh Kashiwala, gave visitors an opportunity to reflect on his life, leadership and commitment to peace and nonviolence. P

The evening also included cultural performances. Ustaad Kader Khan and his team presented ghazals, while Sohanika Dance Academy performed Indian dance. Musical performances by Asif Rajab Ali and Pamposh Shaikh were also part of the program.

Organizers recognized Kothari, 80, for his longtime community service and continued work with the Indian Overseas Congress. In closing remarks, Thakur thanked attendees, volunteers, performers and sponsors, including Mahendra Patel of Patel Brothers, for supporting the celebration.