Indian-Origin Oncologists Honored in National ‘40 Under 40 in Cancer’ Awards

- ADVERTISEMENT -



NEW YORK — Two Indian-origin oncologists, Dr. Sundeep Grandhe and Dr. Urvi Shah, have been named to the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care’s “2026 Class of 40 Under 40 in Cancer,” the organization announced May 13.

The 40 honorees were selected from what the association described as an “outstanding and highly competitive” pool of approximately 2,800 nominees.

Dr. Grandhe is a quadruple board-certified physician-executive who completed dual Harvard-affiliated fellowships in hospice and palliative medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and in bioethics at the Harvard Center for Bioethics.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Originally from India, Dr. Grandhe earned his medical degree from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Chennai before pursuing advanced training in the United States.

The association noted that Grandhe has focused his practice on culturally responsive and compassionate care for medically underserved communities, particularly patients facing serious illness and end-of-life decisions.

Dr. Shah is an assistant attending physician with the Myeloma Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She previously served as a fellow at Montefiore Health System in New York.

A board-certified hematologist-oncologist, Shah specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of plasma cell disorders.

In announcing the honorees, the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care said the recipients represent “excellence across research, clinical care, advocacy and beyond.”

“Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees. We look forward to honoring your achievements and the impact you continue to make,” the association said in a statement.

The winners are scheduled to be honored May 30 at the Palmer House in Chicago.