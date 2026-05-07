Indian National Sentenced to 41 Months’ For Defrauding Telephone Providers, Insurance Companies

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An Indian national was sentenced on April 21, 2026 to 41 months of imprisonment for his role as the leader of a conspiracy to defraud various telephone providers and insurance companies out of millions of dollars. He used stolen or fake identities to submit fraudulent claims for replacement cellular devices and then reselling those devices outside the United States, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Robert Frazer announced April 27.

Dhananjay Singh, 35, an Indian national, previously pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an Information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transfer of stolen property.

In addition to the 41 month prison term, Judge Arleo sentenced Singh to 3 years of supervised release and ordered restitution of over $10 million dollars.

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According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From June 2013 through June 2019, Singh was involved in a widespread scheme to defraud cellular telephone providers and insurance companies using the U.S. mail system, as well as other third-party mail carriers.

Singh and his co-conspirators used stolen and fake identities to submit false claims for lost, stolen or damaged cellular telephones, as well as other devices, in order to obtain replacement devices.

They maintained a network of mailboxes and storage units across the United States, including in New Jersey, where the replacement devices would be shipped and then held before being sold to third parties outside the United States. The scheme resulted in millions of dollars of losses to the cellular telephone providers and insurance companies, the press release said.