- ADVERTISEMENT -



New York [US], November 20, 2026: A US Federal Court on Friday, November 20, sentenced Indian national Nikhil Gupta to 235 months (over 19 years) in prison for his role in a foiled murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting designated terrorist and Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Gupta pleaded guilty to all three charges against him, including murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with the plot to assassinate Pannun.

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The assassination plot was thwarted following an undercover operation by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which investigated Gupta’s alleged efforts to arrange the killing.

Earlier this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in New York had said that the case demonstrated its commitment to protecting Americans from threats involving foreign nationals.

In a post on X, the FBI said, “Following an investigation by FBI New York, and US Attorney SDNY, Nikhil Gupta pled guilty to plotting to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City.”

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York had also confirmed Gupta’s guilty plea in a statement.

“… NIKHIL GUPTA, a/k/a “Nick,” an Indian national, pled guilty to all three counts contained in the Second Superseding Indictment, charging him with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder a U.S. citizen in New York City,” the statement said.

Pannun, who holds American and Canadian citizenship, has been designated a terrorist by India.