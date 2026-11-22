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An India national, considered by law enforcement authorities, to be living illegally in US, was sentenced November 17, 2026, to 30 months in federal prison for conspiring with others to steal more than $7 million worth of cargo from warehouses across Southern California by buying or using their own trucking companies to bid on authentic shipping contracts, picking up the cargo loads, and never delivering the loads to the agreed upon destinations.

Paramvir Singh, 30, of Rancho Cucamonga, was sentenced by United States District Judge Kenly Kiya Kato, who also ordered him to pay $2,210,055 in restitution.

Singh pleaded guilty on August 13 to one count of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate or foreign shipments.

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According to his plea agreement, from September 2021 to March 2025, Singh and his accomplices found or purchase trucking companies. They then enrolled with freight brokers and load board, which are companies that connect a cargo shipper with a trucking company that can transport cargo from one location to another.

They then drove to a shipper’s location in a truck, typically bearing the trucking company’s name and towing a trailer, signed agreements to deliver the cargo to a particular location by a particular date, and receive the cargo into their trailer.

They then left the shipper with the cargo, which was frequently due to be delivered to a location in a state other than California, but instead of delivering the cargo to its intended destination, they stole it. The victimized shippers were in Walnut, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Chino, among other places.

The total loss attributed to Singh’s conduct is approximately $7,210,056.

A trial for the following co-defendants in this case is scheduled for March 2027:

Sandeep Singh, 32, of San Bernardino;

Gurnaik Singh Chauhan, 41, of Fontana;

Ranjodh Singh, 39, of Bakersfield; and

Elgar Rolando Hernández, 28, of Fontana.

The FBI’s Inland Violent Crime Suppression Task Force investigated this matter along with IRS Criminal Investigation, California Highway Patrol, Cargo Theft Interdiction Program, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Fontana Police Department, and the San Bernardino Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorneys Stephen Chang of the Transnational Organized Crime Section, Kedar Bhatia of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section, and Lloyd Masson of the General Crimes Section are prosecuting this case.