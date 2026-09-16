Indian National Charged With Wholesale Drug Distribution From A Round Table Pizza Restaurant In California

FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury on September 3, returned an indictment against Kawal Preet Singh, 50, an Indian national unlawfully present in the United States, charging him with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

According to court documents, Singh sold wholesale quantities of methamphetamine from a Round Table Pizza restaurant he operated in Dinuba, while armed with illegal firearms.

According to court documents, an investigation into Indian Organized Crime in the Central Valley identified Singh as a subject of the investigation. On Aug. 18, 2026, federal agents searched Singh’s home and business and seized more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine as well as three firearms and more than $10,000 in cash.

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This case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad.