Indian minister says UAE, Saudi Arabia keen to invest in refining sector

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NEW DELHI, Sept 24 (Reuters) – India’s oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Thursday the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are interested in investing in India’s refining sector.

“Nobody wants to come and invest in a refinery unless they can also get a slice of your growing downstream market,” Puri said at an event.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, aims to expand its refining capacity to 6.2-6.4 million barrels per day from the current about 5.4 million bpd by building new plants and upgrading the existing units, he said.

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Puri said the cost of building a refinery was huge, about 780 billion to 800 billion rupees ($8.13-$8.34 billion).

“So yeah, they’re very keen on these investments”, he added.

($1 = 95.9550 Indian rupees)