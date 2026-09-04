Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman On Successful US Visit, Highlights India’s Growth Trajectory And Opportunities For Stronger Business Engagement

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India’s Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on her visit to the US to attend the G20 meetings in Asheville, South Carolina, met with counterparts from numerous countries and corporations as well as banks.

Among the leaders she met was the World Bank President Ajay Banga on September 1, 2026.

According to the Finance Ministry’s X account, Sitharaman appreciated the continued engagement of the international finance institution with India and the speedy processing of the Development Policy Financing of $1.5 billion, as well as other business projects. The two discussed further strengthening the India-World Bank Group partnership. .

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The wide-ranging discussions also highlighted India’s engagement on establishing a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Knowledge Hub in India, including exploring opportunities to leverage technology in areas such as agriculture.

On the New York segment of her trip, Sitharaman met with several corporate leaders at the Indian Consulate. Among those she met were Alejandro Perez, Group COO, BNY Mellon with whom discussions focused on India’s growth trajectory of 7.8 percent in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, and opportunities for deeper investment by global financial institution. Perez highlighted BNY Mellon’s longstanding commitment to India and opportunities in India’s growing financial ecosystem, Digital Public Infrastructure, Global Capability Centers, and GIFT City-IFSC. Minister Sitharaman also met with Chairman and CEO of Tillman Holdings Sanjeev Ahuja.

Minister Sitharaman also met with Chairman and CEO of Tillman Holdings Sanjeev Ahuja, as well as Dean Klisura, president and CEO of Marsh Re, and other top officials of the company.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with corporate heads in NYC. At an investor roundtable organized by the Indian Consulate in New York, she addressed several business leaders, where according to the X account of the Indian Finance Ministry, Sitharaman dwelt on the creation of capital assets and providing sustained support to industry through infrastructure development, particularly aviation; fostering a friendly and conducive investment climate; promoting the development of AI and data centers; supporting Global Capability Centers; ensuring credit availability to MSMEs; and reducing Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of banks.

These steps, the Finance Minister explained, assisted in establishing a more enabling business climate for banks and industry to operate, expand, and strengthen.

India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra introduced Minister Sitharaman to the attendees, and noted that India’s economy was fundamentally resilient. “Both countries can benefit from India’s fast-growing economic trajectory by creating stronger linkages between trade and investment …,” ANI reported.