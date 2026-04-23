Indian Embassy Hosts ‘Human Cost Of Terrorism’ Exhibition On Capitol Hill

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The Embassy of India hosted a Special Exhibition on the Human Cost of Terrorism at the Cannon Caucus Room, Cannon House Office Building, on April 22, 2026.

The exhibition marked the first anniversary of the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in India, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians “in a tragedy whose impact continues to be felt,” a press release from the Embassy said.

Interactive displays, videos, and personal testimonials at the exhibition highlighted the “profound and far-reaching impact” of terrorism on individuals, families, and communities worldwide.

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“It served as a tribute to the victims and their loved ones, and as a call to action for the global community to renew our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Embassy said.

This exhibition was among the largest events hosted by the Embassy on Capitol Hill.

It was attended by 19 Members of the US Congress from across the political spectrum and more than 60 Congressional offices. Attendees represented key committees including the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, Armed Services, Judiciary, and Homeland Security.

Senior officials from the U.S. Administration, members of the Indian diaspora, students, media representatives, and think tanks were also present.

In his remarks, Ambassador Kwatra reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to combating terrorism and reiterated the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “India will never bow to any form of terror.”

Members of Congress expressed strong solidarity and emphasized their commitment to strengthening the India–U.S. partnership in counterterrorism efforts, the press release said.