Indian Diaspora Wishes Prime Minister Modi On His Birthday With Billboard @Times Square

- ADVERTISEMENT -



On September 17, 2026, around 9 am, members of the Federation of Indian Associations NYNJCTNE, a community organization of Indian Americans, celebrated the birthday of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by displaying his image at the ‘Crossroads of the World’ – another term used to describe Times Square. Members of the organization and representatives of religious organizations posed for a photo under the billboard. Community members praised FIA and extended their best wishes to the Prime Minister including Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media which publishes News India Times and Desi Talk.

Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE is one of the oldest and largest non-profit grass-root umbrella organizations. It was established in 1970.

In a post on the X.com site of FIA-NYNJCTNE – the organization added the following –