- ADVERTISEMENT -



New York [US], November 21, 2026: A Langar gathering was held at New York’s iconic Times Square to mark the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, November 21, 2026, bringing together volunteers, community members and tourists to serve free meals and seek to spread the message of selfless service, equality and community sharing.

Indian-American hotelier and Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal, along with ‘Let’s Share a Meal’ coordinator Onkar Singh and a team of volunteers, distributed hot meals to visitors and passersby during the gathering, highlighting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the spirit of seva.

Addressing the gathering, Chatwal said, “Congratulations to everyone on the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib. It is a matter of great joy that for the first time, Onkar Singh and his entire team organised this program at Times Square, a message that will go out to the entire world. Such an event has never taken place in Times Square before.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -



He spoke further about the tradition Guru Nanak Dev Ji initiated.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji started Guru Ka Langar and today Langar is served across the entire world. We want to send this message across the entire world so that all Americans come to know who the Sikh community is,” he said, noting that Langar was open to people irrespective of their religious affiliations.

“Guru Nanak is not only for Sikhs, but for Hindus, Muslims… anyone, regardless of religion, can eat langar at any Gurdwara,” he added.