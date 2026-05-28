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Indian Consulates around the US hosted events in recent weeks to further the US-India partnership in different fields of endeavor.

India-USA Friendship Event Held In Albany, NY

The Indian Consulate in New York in collaboration with Indian American State Senator Jeremy A. Cooney, hosted a special gathering in Albany, the capital of New York State, May 27, 2026.

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The goal of the meeting was to celebrate the US-India friendship, democracy and common values shared by the two countries.

Numerous lawmakers and other officials attended the meeting.

The Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan thanked all those present including State Senator John C. Liu, who has a close relationship with the Indian- community, and other lawmakers such as NY State Senator Luis R. Sepulveda, State Assemblymen Kalman Yeger, Nader Sayegh, and Assemblywoman Karen McMahon, and other elected leaders.

In a post on X @IndiainNewYork, Consul General Pradhan expressed “Sincere gratitude to Senator Mr. Jeremy Cooney for sponsoring the adopted New York State Senate Resolution to proclaim August 15, 2026 as India Independence Day in New York State.”

State Senator Cooney said, “The purpose of tonight is to celebrate our shared heritage, to celebrate our proud diaspora coming from India, to make sure that we are seen and recognized, and heard,” South Asian Herald reported. He also emphasized the growing presence of the Indian American and broader Asian American Pacific Islander communities across New York State and the United States, SAH added.

Liu, a Taiwanese-American who came to the US with his parents at the age of 5, spoke of his close relationship with immigrants from India. “I’ve grown up with Indian Americans and fellow Americans, fellow immigrants, I understand firsthand the struggles that we all go through, but all the successes that we have been able to cultivate and nurture over the years,” he is quoted saying by SAH.

Houston Indian Consulate Encourages Entrepreneurship

The Consulate General of India, Houston received leaders of the Houston chapter of The Indus Engrepreneurs May 26, 2026.

The team informed D.C. Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, of TiE’s ongoing initiatives to support entrepreneurship, innovation, and cross border economic engagement.

The Consul General appreciated TiE Houston’s sustained efforts in strengthening India–U.S. economic and technology partnerships, and discussed avenues for deeper collaboration between the Consulate and TiE—particularly in the context of the upcoming TiECon Texas, proposed for 28–29 October 2026, the Indian Consulate posted on Facebook.

The Consulate in Houston said it looks forward to continued engagement with TiE Houston in advancing opportunities for startups, investors, and industry leaders across both countries.

Indian Consulate In San Francisco Brings Together Silicon Valley and Indian Entrepreneurs

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco held a roundtable bringing together a delegation from the Indian Institute of Science and technologists from Silicon Valley, May 21, 2026.

According to an X.com post, IIS Director Professor Govindan Rangarajan led the IISc team at the meeting with alumni Silicon Valley technologists and startup founders to advance India-US collaboration in deep-the and innovation.

India’s Consul General in San Francisco Srikar Koppula noted IISc’s legacy, including nearly 150 incubated startups, and India’s national push in AI, semiconductors, and quantum, highlighting that India is among a few trusted partner countries in Pa Silica, a US-led semiconductor and AI supply chain alliance.

Koppula called on the diaspora to bridge the gap, connecting India’s innovators with Silicon Valley’s capital and global reach. He showcased his institution’s groundbreaking work – from AI tools detecting cancer at scale across rural India and a medical school uniquely embedding medicine with science and engineering, to a national Quantum Computing Hub and landmark research on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease in the Indian population. His speech sparked a “rich conversation” on deepening collaboration in AI, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, the Consulate posted on X.com.