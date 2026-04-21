Indian Consulate, NY, Hosts Round Table With RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

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More than 100 representatives from financial institutions, investment firms, and policy circles attended the April 20, 2026, Round Table hosted by the Indian Consulate in New York with Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Attendees also included participants from banks, asset management firms, family offices, capital management firms, institutional investors, wealth managers, and other industry professionals, reflecting strong interest from the financial community, a press release from the Indian Consulate said.

The discussion provided a comprehensive overview of India’s macroeconomic landscape and financial markets, highlighting key indicators such as low inflation within the target range, a manageable current account deficit of around 1.1% of GDP, robust foreign exchange reserves of $ 700 billion covering approximately 11 months of imports and India’s fiscal prudence.

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Participants were also briefed on the significant growth and depth of India’s financial markets—including equity, government and corporate bond segments—as well as advancements in market infrastructure such as electronic trading platforms, centralized clearing mechanisms, and transparent regulatory systems, the press release said.

Governor Malhotra highlighted the central bank’s continued commitment to maintaining financial stability and orderly market conditions. He emphasized ongoing reforms to simplify regulatory frameworks, enhance ease of doing business, expand market access for foreign investors, and further integrate onshore and offshore markets. The discussion also noted that short-term fluctuations, including net FDI outflows and exchange rate movements, are cyclical in nature and are being closely monitored within a broader long-term growth perspective.

During the session, Dimple Bhandia, CGM, RBI delivered a presentation on “India’s Economic Outlook,” highlighting the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, resilient financial sector, and consistent policy framework. The presentation emphasized India’s position as the fastest-growing major economies and its trajectory to become the third-largest economy globally in the coming years.

The session concluded with a Q&A, during which participants had the opportunity to interact with the Governor on key topics such as foreign investment trends, currency management, the balance of payments, current geopolitical developments, and market liquidity.

The Governor’s responses addressed concerns and clarified policy directions.

“The discussion reinforced confidence in India’s long-term economic prospects, with participants acknowledging the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, ongoing reform momentum, and increasingly significant role in the global economy,” the press release said.