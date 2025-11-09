Indian Consulate in Seattle hosts briefing ahead of AI INDIA Impact Summit 2026

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Indian Consulate in Seattle hosted a Pre-Summit Roundtable November 8, 2025, ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, attended by US representatives Adam Smith and Michael Baumgartner.

The roundtable featured presentations from leading tech CEOs from the Greater Seattle

area, focusing on themes such as the application of artificial intelligence in Agri-Tech and

the potential of data centres and digital infrastructure in India.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, “India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pre-Event Briefing

Session hosted in Seattle! Thank US Rep. Adam Smith and US Rep. Michael

Baumgartner for gracing the Pre-Summit Roundtable. Deeply appreciate presentations

from Tech and AI Industry leaders underscoring the Three Sutras / Pillars of India’s AI

journey: People, Planet, Progress.”

Participants also briefed US Congressman Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House

Armed Services Committee, and Congressman Michael Baumgartner, Member of the

House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees about India’s progress in AI and

highlighted the Seven Chakras, or Themes for Global Cooperation centered around (i)

Safe and Trusted AI (ii) Human Capital (iii) Science (iv) Resilience, Innovation and

Efficiency (v) Inclusion and Social Empowerment (vi) Democratizing AI Resources and

(vii) Economic Growth and Social Good.

Today’s briefing at the new Chancery premises of the Indian Consulate in Seattle was the

first such curtain raiser in a series of such sessions that are being planned in the run-up

to the AI India Impact Summit. Subsequent workshops and briefing sessions are being

planned in leading US Universities in the US Pacific Northwest, as well as with leading

Tech and AI industry stakeholders in January 2026, a statement by the Consulate said.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from February 19-20, 2026, at Bharat

Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global-scale AI summit hosted in the Global

South. It will bring together governments, industry, academia, and startups from global

capitals with an aim to translate AI’s potential into tangible outcomes for People, Planet,

and Progress and reaffirm India’s vision of “AI for All.”