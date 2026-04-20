Indian Consulate In New York, IIT Bombay Hold Dialogue On US-India Partnership

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The Indian Consulate in New York headed by Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Heritage Foundation, hosted an exclusive roundtable April 19, 2026, on “Shaping India’s Future through Emerging Technologies” with Director, IIT Bombay, Dr. Shireesh Kedare. Dr. Kedare delivered a presentation on technology sovereignty and the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The session featured special remarks by the Dean of Columbia Engineering, Dr. Shih-Fu Chang.

Consul General Pradhan spoke about technology partnership between US and India. The IIT Bombay Dean Professor Upendra Bhandarkar, delivered the vote of thanks.