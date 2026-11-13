Indian Consulate in New York hosts Diwali at The Taj Pierre

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Consulate General of India in New York hosted its official Diwali celebrations at the Taj Pierre Hotel in New York City November 10, 2026.

Members of the Indian-American community, diplomats, and civic leaders attended the Festival of Lights which celebrated cultural heritage and emphasized the importance of community and togetherness.

The official Diwali this year fell on November 8, with celebrations around the US, at state and local levels, hosted by the White House, state, and local governments as well as community organizations.

- ADVERTISEMENT -



In his remarks at the event, CG Pradhan reflected on Diwali’s message of the triumph of light over darkness, on US-India relations, and the success of Indian Americans in their adopted homeland. Describing it as a “very distinguished gathering of 300 people, both from the Indian diaspora and the friends of India from the American society,” CG Pradhan told ITV Gold, “we celebrate the universal values that Diwali stands for, and this is an occasion when we wish brightness in everybody’s family and also to strengthen the partnership between India and the United States.

On the same day, CG Pradhan also attended Diwali celebrations hosted by Delaware Governor Matt Meyer; the 4th Annual Diwali celebration hosted by the Association of Asian American Investment Managers in New York where he praised the AAAIM’s efforts at promoting Indian culture and strengthening engagement with the investment and financial community.

Among the prominent people who addressed the November 10 gathering at Taj Pierre, were former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spoke by a video message about his long association with Indian business and Indian Americans for several decades. “We look forward to building on those ties for many years to come. So, wherever you are celebrating, I wish you and your families a joyful holiday and all the best.”

Other high-profile guests included Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Mukesh Aghi, President of the US-India Strategic Policy Forum, and Amit Verma, Country Head USA, State Bank of India.

Dr. Parikh, Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media and ITV Gold, and President of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, GAPIO, said in a Facebook post, “Delighted to attend the Diwali celebration hosted by the Consulate General of India at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, in New York City. A wonderful evening celebrating the festival of lights and the spirit of togetherness,” Dr. Parikh posted on Facebook.

Speaking to ITV Gold at the event, Dr. Parikh said, “We have such a successful community. … we are really an integral part of the USA. The Indian American group is a very successful, very philanthropic and very helpful to other communities.”

Indian Panorama publisher Inderjit Saluja spoke of the “enthusiasm and gusto” very much visible at the event. “The dance performance is wonderful. Food is excellent,” and the company is good, he noted.

Dr. Nita Jain said Diwali “is viral now in US. We are celebrating Diwali in each and every borough, City, State, and we are working to get Diwali as a federal holiday.” Jain said she is working with Congresswoman Grace Meng, D-NY, to push through a bill to that effect. Some attendees reflected on the universal appeal of Diwali. Minesh Patel, executive director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan USA, wished everyone a happy Diwali.

According to a post on X.com from the Indian Consulate, the event included a special recognition of Ranju Batra for her contribution to the historic US Diwali postage stamp, as well as cultural performances. The Consulate gave a special thanks to USISPF and State Bank of India for their support in making the celebration a success, and to Sadhana Trio and Rudra Dance Academy and other talented artists for adding to the enjoyable celebrations.