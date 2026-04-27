Indian Consulate In New York Celebrates Vaisakhi, Holi With Community Organizations

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Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikant Pradhan, joined Vaisakhi celebrations April 24, 2026, organized by the American Punjabi Society in association with CGI New York and Nassau County.

Consul General Pradhan extended “special thanks” to County Executive Bruce Blakeman for his involvement in the community event.

He also thanked Harry Singh Bolla, Garry Sikka and other leaders of the American Punjabi Society “for making this event a grand celebration.”

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Members of the diaspora including Gurudwara committee members, law enforcement officers and community leaders were recognized for their contribution to society.

In his speech, the Consul General highlighted the “universal teachings” of the Sikh Gurus emphasizing compassion and service as well as the contributions of the Punjabi community in India’s nation-building.

The Consulate, in collaboration with the Council of Indian Organizations in Greater Philadelphia, also celebrated Holi – “the festival of colors, unity, and togetherness,” on April 26.

Consul General Pradhan joined diaspora members and friends of India who came together to play colors, taste Indian cuisine and enjoy dance performances by 30 different groups, the Consulate posted on X, adding, it was “A vibrant occasion reflecting the spirit of India and the strength of our community bonds.”