Indian Consulate in Chicago commemorates 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram”

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Chicago, IL – November 7, 2025:The Consulate General of India in Chicago, under the leadership of Consul General Somnath Ghosh, hosted a ceremony to commemorate the 150th anniversary of India’s National Song, “Vande Mataram.” The event was held at the Consulate’s office in the NBC Tower.

Composed in 1875 by the visionary author and poet Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, “Vande Mataram” transcended literature to become a resounding call for freedom during India’s struggle for independence. Its verses, blending devotion and valor, awakened the conscience of a nation and united millions in their pursuit of self-determination and national pride.

In his keynote address, Consul General Somnath Ghosh reflected on the song’s timeless message and its enduring power to unite Indians across generations and continents:ltural reverence as members of the Indian diaspora, community leaders, and dignitaries gathered to pay homage to one of the most powerful symbols of India’s unity and spirit.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song — it is a sacred invocation, a hymn of gratitude to the motherland that ignited the soul of India’s freedom struggle and continues to remind us of our shared heritage and unity. It represents India’s civilizational ethos — rooted in respect, harmony, and diversity.”

The ceremony commenced with a joint rendition of “Vande Mataram”, as attendees stood in reverent silence before their voices rose in unison, filling the Consulate’s halls with emotion and pride. The collective singing evoked a deep sense of connection to India’s history — linking generations who have sung these lines in devotion to the Motherland.

Following the performance, speakers reflected on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s remarkable literary contribution and the evolution of “Vande Mataram” from its appearance in the novel Anandamath to its adoption as India’s National Song, complementing Jana Gana Mana.

In his remarks, Consul General Ghosh highlighted that the 2025–2026 period marks a year-long global commemoration of the song’s 150th anniversary an opportunity for Indian Missions worldwide to rekindle awareness of India’s literary, spiritual, and cultural heritage.

“This celebration is not only about history – it is about the living spirit of India. ‘Vande Mataram’ continues to resonate because it reflects our eternal values: unity in diversity, respect for all, and unwavering love for the motherland. It is a living embodiment of India’s soul – timeless, unifying, and profoundly moving. Each verse of Bankim Chandra’s creation breathes love for the motherland and the spirit of selfless devotion.”- Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India, Chicago

The ceremony concluded with a renewed pledge to preserve and promote India’s cultural and artistic heritage across generations. Attendees engaged over light refreshments, sharing personal reflections on their connection to the song and its enduring place in the Indian American experience.

As the final notes of “Vande Mataram” echoed through the Consulate’s atrium, the gathering was reminded that this song, written 150 years ago, remains an undying testament to India’s resilience, unity, and devotion.

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee: The Composer of “Vande Mataram”: Bankim Chandra Chatterjee (1838–1894), one of Bengal’s foremost literary pioneers, is revered as the father of modern Indian fiction. His 1882 novel Anandamath introduced the immortal hymn “Vande Mataram,” which became the spiritual anthem of India’s independence movement. Written in a blend of Sanskrit and Bengali, the song envisions the Motherland as both divine and nurturing — an embodiment of courage, compassion, and national pride.