Indian Consulate Hosts Seminar On ‘India’s Clean Energy Transformation: Policy & Market Innovation @ Scale

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Consulate General of India, New York, in association with the India Energy & Climate Center, UC Berkeley, hosted a panel discussion September 24, 2026, on India’s clean-energy transformation, bringing together policymakers, experts and industry representatives.

Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan welcomed participants and highlighted India’s growing emphasis on clean energy transition, innovation and partnerships.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, shared perspectives on India’s renewable energy transition and the role of policy andmarket innovation in accelerating clean energy deployment

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The panel discussion focused on policy and market innovations India’s clean energy transformation, renewable energy deployment and scalable solutions.

Speakers included Manu Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary, New & Renewable Energy, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Lokesh Chandra of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd., Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance; and Dipender Saluja, Partner, Capricorn Investment Group.

Amol Phadke, Faculty Director of the India Energy & Climate Center at UC Berkeley, made a presentation. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Nikit Abhyankar, Co-Faculty Director from the same department at UC Berkeley.

“The interaction provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on policy innovation, renewable-energy deployment and market-led solutions supporting India’s energy transition,” the Consulate said in its post on X.