Indian Consulate Hosts Seminar On ‘India’s Clean Energy Transformation: Policy & Market Innovation @ Scale

By
By a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Consulate General of India, New York, in association with the India Energy & Climate Center, UC Berkeley, hosted a panel discussion September 24, 2026, on India’s clean-energy transformation, bringing together policymakers, experts and industry representatives.

Speakers at the Clean Energy conference held at the Indian Consulate in New York September 24, 2026. ALL PHOTOS: X.com @IndiaInNewYork

Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan welcomed participants and highlighted India’s growing emphasis on clean energy transition, innovation and partnerships.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, shared perspectives on India’s renewable energy transition and the role of policy andmarket innovation in accelerating clean energy deployment

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The panel discussion focused on policy and market innovations India’s clean energy transformation, renewable energy deployment and scalable solutions.

Participants at the Clean Energy Transformation conference at the Indian Consulate in New York September 24, 2026.

Speakers included Manu Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary, New & Renewable Energy, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Lokesh Chandra of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd., Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance; and Dipender Saluja, Partner, Capricorn Investment Group.

Amol Phadke, Faculty Director of the India Energy & Climate Center at UC Berkeley, made a presentation. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Nikit Abhyankar, Co-Faculty Director from the same department at UC Berkeley.

“The interaction provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on policy innovation, renewable-energy deployment and market-led solutions supporting India’s energy transition,” the Consulate said in its post on X.

Related posts:

Green Card approval rate reaches record lows Global energy CEOs endorse India as ‘most attractive place’ to invest The pursuit of innovation in building climate sustainability III: insights from the region India says it will reach net-zero emissions by 2070. Can renewables meet the growing demand of more than 1 billion people?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR