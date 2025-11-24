Indian Consulate hosts Fireside Chat with author of The India Story

Dr. Rajat Sharma, author of The India Story in a Fireside Chat at the Indian Consulate in New York, November 20, 2025. Chef Vikas Khanna conducted the discussion. PHOTOS: X @IndiainNewYork

The Indian Consulate in New York held a discussion on the book “The India Story” by Dr. Rajat Sharma. Renowned chef Vikas Khanna moderated the discussion which was attended by members of the Indian diaspora in the tri-state area. Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi was among those present at the event.

“The insightful fireside chat on “The India Story” brought together leaders from industry, media, cultural organizations, and the diaspora, creating an engaging forum for a vibrant Q&A,” said the Indian Consulate in its post on X @IndiainNewYork.

Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, left, was among those in the audience who shared their insight at the Fireside Chat with author of The India Story, Dr. Rajat Sharma.

“Participants shared perceptive questions, personal reflections, and sectoral insights that broadened the conversation and deepened the discourse on India’s global journey,” the Consulate noted. Among those present in the audience, who joined the discussion was Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold.

Above, a section of the audience at the Fireside Chat held in the Indian Consulate in New York Nov. 20, 2025, including Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo and the Indian Consul General Binaya Srikant Pradhan. Below, Dr. Rajat Sharma, author of The India Story, left, with Indian Consul General Binaya Srikant Pradhan, center, and chef Vikas Khanna.
“Their thoughtful engagement added richness to the evening, highlighting the diversity of voices that shape the evolving India narrative,” the X post said.

