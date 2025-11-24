Indian Consulate hosts Fireside Chat with author of The India Story

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Indian Consulate in New York held a discussion on the book “The India Story” by Dr. Rajat Sharma. Renowned chef Vikas Khanna moderated the discussion which was attended by members of the Indian diaspora in the tri-state area. Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi was among those present at the event.

“The insightful fireside chat on “The India Story” brought together leaders from industry, media, cultural organizations, and the diaspora, creating an engaging forum for a vibrant Q&A,” said the Indian Consulate in its post on X @IndiainNewYork.

“Participants shared perceptive questions, personal reflections, and sectoral insights that broadened the conversation and deepened the discourse on India’s global journey,” the Consulate noted. Among those present in the audience, who joined the discussion was Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Their thoughtful engagement added richness to the evening, highlighting the diversity of voices that shape the evolving India narrative,” the X post said.