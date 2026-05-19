Indian Consulate Brings Pharma Leaders Together in New York

- ADVERTISEMENT -



NEW YORK — The Consulate General of India in New York hosted a high-level roundtable discussion titled “India Pharma Connect,” bringing together founders, CEOs, senior executives and members of the Indo-American pharmaceutical and healthcare community to explore opportunities for expanding India-U.S. cooperation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The event served as a platform for industry leaders and policymakers to exchange ideas on strengthening bilateral partnerships in pharmaceutical trade, healthcare innovation, regulatory collaboration, API manufacturing, supply chain resilience and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Among the dignitaries participating in the interaction were Ambassador Nagya C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., and Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan. Both officials underscored the strategic importance of the pharmaceutical sector in the broader India-U.S. relationship and highlighted the growing role of healthcare collaboration in advancing economic and technological ties between the two nations.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Officials also discussed the role of the India-U.S. Trade Facilitation Portal in supporting exporters and importers by helping connect businesses, streamline trade opportunities and encourage stronger commercial engagement across the healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Participants engaged in discussions on emerging trends in the global pharmaceutical industry, including innovation-driven manufacturing, regulatory alignment, research partnerships and the importance of building resilient supply chains in the post-pandemic era. Industry leaders also emphasized India’s expanding role as a reliable global supplier of affordable medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The interaction reflected the increasing momentum in India-U.S. healthcare cooperation and the shared commitment of both countries to advancing innovation, improving healthcare accessibility and fostering mutually beneficial investment opportunities.

The Consulate thanked all participants for their valuable insights and continued commitment toward enhancing India-U.S. pharmaceutical and healthcare collaboration.