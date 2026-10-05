Indian Consulate, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

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The Indian Consulate in New York in collaboration with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, commemorated the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Union Square Park, New York, October 2, 2026.

Members of the Indian community and friends of India gathered to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. Floral tributes were offered at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, accompanied by renditions of his favorite bhajans, recalling his timeless message of truth, peace and non-violence.

“On #GandhiJayanti, we pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and recall his enduring message of truth, non-violence and human dignity, values that continue to inspire generations across the world,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.