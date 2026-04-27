Indian Community In Niles Township, Ill., Celebrates 150th Anniversary Of “Vande Mataram” And US’ 250th

A Celebration of Heritage and Shared Values:At the heart of the program was a moving tribute to “Vande Mataram,” the iconic national song composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. Revered as a symbol of India’s spiritual awakening and freedom struggle, the song continues to inspire generations worldwide.
This historic milestone was celebrated alongside the United States’ remarkable 250-year journey, rooted in the enduring principles of liberty, equality, and democratic governance. Together, these two legacies created a meaningful bridge between India and America—two nations united by shared ideals and aspirations.
Distinguished Voices and Community Leadership:The evening was enriched by insightful remarks from respected leaders and dignitaries: Rohit Joshi, President, warmly welcomed attendees and emphasized unity within the Indian diaspora. Hon. Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India in Chicago, highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy and the Indian diaspora’s vital role in strengthening India–U.S. relations. Harish Kolasani spoke passionately about community empowerment and preserving cultural identity. Usha Kamaria reflected on the importance of passing traditions to future generations. Dr. Rashmi Patel emphasized education, youth engagement, and provided an update on the Mokshdham project.
A Vibrant Cultural Showcase:The celebration reflected the spirit of both nations, including:Collective singing of “Vande Mataram”, traditional music and dance performances, youth participation and cultural presentations.
The dual commemoration conveyed the message that while “Vande Mataram” symbolizes India’s resilience and awakening, the United States’ 250-year journey reflects the enduring strength of democracy and freedom. Together, they represent a shared vision of unity in diversity.
The program concluded with a renewed commitment from the community to uphold these values and continue building stronger cultural and civic bridges between the two nations.
The Indian Community of Niles Township is a dynamic and influential cultural organization serving the Indian-American diaspora across Chicagoland, including Skokie, Morton Grove, Glenview, and Schaumburg. The organization is dedicated to promoting cultural heritage, community unity, and civic engagement while fostering strong connections between generations.
Executive Committee:President: Rohit Joshi Vice President: Amar Upadhyay Secretary: Smitesh Shah Treasurer: Hirit Pandya Jr. Secretary: Bhanubhai Vyas Jr. Treasurer: Bhavik Patel
Distinguished guests at the event included Chief Guest: Consul General of India, Chicago Somnath Ghosh, Guests of Honor Mafatbhai Patel, Dr. Bharat Barai, Ashok Pandya, Harish Kolasani, Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, Dr. Rashmi Patel, Bhailal M Patel, Sohan Joshi, Hemant Patel (FIA since 1980), Sunil Shah (FIA) Dr. Manish Bhrambhatt, Santosh Kumar, Vinesh Virani, Pinakin Desai.