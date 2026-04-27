Indian Community In Niles Township, Ill., Celebrates 150th Anniversary Of “Vande Mataram” And US’ 250th

SCHAUMBURG, IL — In a display of cultural pride and unity, the Indian-American community of Niles Township hosted a celebration commemorating two historic milestones—the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram” and the 250th anniversary of the United States. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, community leaders, families, and youth in a vibrant tribute to freedom, democracy, and shared heritage.

A Celebration of Heritage and Shared Values:At the heart of the program was a moving tribute to “Vande Mataram,” the iconic national song composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. Revered as a symbol of India’s spiritual awakening and freedom struggle, the song continues to inspire generations worldwide.

This historic milestone was celebrated alongside the United States’ remarkable 250-year journey, rooted in the enduring principles of liberty, equality, and democratic governance. Together, these two legacies created a meaningful bridge between India and America—two nations united by shared ideals and aspirations. Distinguished Voices and Community Leadership:The evening was enriched by insightful remarks from respected leaders and dignitaries: Rohit Joshi, President, warmly welcomed attendees and emphasized unity within the Indian diaspora. Hon. Somnath Ghosh, Consul General of India in Chicago, highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy and the Indian diaspora’s vital role in strengthening India–U.S. relations. Harish Kolasani spoke passionately about community empowerment and preserving cultural identity. Usha Kamaria reflected on the importance of passing traditions to future generations. Dr. Rashmi Patel emphasized education, youth engagement, and provided an update on the Mokshdham project.

The event was made possible with the generous support of Chief Sponsor Ashok Pandya.



A Vibrant Cultural Showcase:The celebration reflected the spirit of both nations, including:Collective singing of “Vande Mataram”, traditional music and dance performances, youth participation and cultural presentations.