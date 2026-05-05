Indian Celebrities, Billionaires, Fashionistas Cut Dramatic Profiles @TheMet 2026

New York City : The Met Gala returned in full style this year, as celebrities from around the globe arrived at the red carpet in New York for fashion’s biggest night that took place on Monday, May 4, 2026.
Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event once again turned into a grand
showcase of creativity and bold fashion.
Natasha Poonawalla embraces art-inspired fashion in striking floral look
Among the notable Indian appearances was Natasha Poonawalla, who made a
striking entrance in a look that immediately drew attention. This year, she wore a
sculptural creation by Marc Quinn, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce
& Gabbana. The outfit was built around a bold floral-inspired concept.
Sudha Reddy showcases South Indian craft in custom Manish Malhotra look
Billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy walked the
2026 Met Gala carpet, turning attention towards Indian textile traditions, as she
walked the red carpet in a custom outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.
Held in New York on May 5, the event saw Reddy wear an ensemble titled ‘The Tree
of Life’, which drew from the traditional Kalamkari art form from South India. The
outfit was created over 3,459 hours by more than 90 artisans and brought together
several handwork techniques.
The design was inspired by the Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, known for its handpainted details and use of natural dyes. The ‘Tree of Life’ motif formed the core of the
outfit, symbolising growth and connection. The look also included elements linked to
Telangana, such as the Palapitta bird, Jammi Chettu tree and Tangedu flower, along
with symbols like the Sun and Moon.
The outfit featured a structured silhouette in deep blue tones, detailed with gold
embroidery across fabrics like velvet, silk and tulle. A long trail and a sheer cape
added to the look, while a hand-crafted metal installation at the back completed the
design.
Reddy paired the outfit with jewellery from her personal collection, including a
necklace with a large tanzanite stone, along with diamond rings. The look was styled
by Mariel Haenn, with minimal makeup and a simple hairstyle.
Sharing the thought behind her look, Sudha Reddy spoke about representing her
roots on a global platform. As per a release shared by the team, Suddha said,
“Hyderabad is my foundation and this ensemble is a translation of that cultural
identity into a language that is both global and deeply personal. Indian craftsmanship
isn’t a legacy confined to history but a living, breathing art form. It was vital to
demonstrate that these ancient techniques possess the structural integrity and
aesthetic power to lead the global fashion dialogue. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of
Telangana recently emphasized that South Indian crafts and textiles deserve
sustained global visibility, even envisioning their presence at platforms like London
and Paris Fashion Week. That became my singular brief to the team, to take the
richness of South Indian textile heritage to an international stage. New York was our
starting point”.
Designer Manish Malhotra also shared what the outfit meant for him. He said,
“Fashion, for me, has always been about the emotion behind the image. With ‘The
Tree of Life,’ we wanted to create something that carries memory and the soul of the
craft. It is not merely worn, it is experienced.”
Celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn spoke about the idea behind the styling and how the
look came together as a complete visual story. She said, “Working with Sudha
Reddy and Manish Malhotra on ‘The Tree of Life’ was an exercise in pushing the
boundaries of what red-carpet fashion can be. Our goal was to treat this ensemble as
a piece of high-concept art by projecting the grandeur of Indian heritage through a
cinematic contemporary lens. My approach to styling has always been about finding
the narrative thread that connects a person to their clothes. With Sudha Reddy, that
thread is her incredible commitment to her hometown and the storytelling of her
culture.”
Sudha Reddy has been a regular at the Met Gala in recent years and is known for
showcasing Indian craft and design on global platforms
Ananya Birla makes striking debut in dramatic black couture
Director of the Aditya Birla Group, Ananya Birla, made her debut at the Met Gala 2026 on Monday evening in a striking couture look that blended fashion with art.
For her appearance, Birla wore a custom creation by Robert Wun, paired with a
sculptural mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The outfit featured a structured
black jacket with a dramatic peplum and a voluminous pleated skirt, giving it a
strong, sculpted silhouette.
The most eye-catching element of the look was the metallic face mask made using
stainless steel. The piece covered her face completely, turning the look into
something both powerful and mysterious. The design aimed to present a contrast,
hiding identity while also showing strength. The idea behind it was to take everyday
materials and transform them into something bold and artistic.
The outfit also reworked elements of everyday workwear, turning simple ideas into a
high-fashion statement. The styling focused on clean lines and strong shapes,
allowing the mask and structure of the outfit to stand out.
She completed the look with jewellery from Mehta & Sons, along with a personal
necklace. The overall styling was led by Rhea Kapoor, with makeup and hair kept
minimal to match the tone of the outfit.
Karan Johar makes Met Gala debut in Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s timeless art
Filmmaker Karan Johar knows best how to leave a mark not only with films but also with
fashion. In a career spanning almost three decades, Karan, the son of the late director
Yash Johar, has created several cinematic gems that continue to captivate audiences.
His films are celebrated for their compelling storytelling, opulent sets, memorable
performances, and, importantly, iconic costume design. From Shah Rukh Khan’s
effortlessly cool T-shirts in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rani Mukerji’s
elegant chiffon sarees in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, his keen eye for fashion has always
been evident.
Notably, beyond the screen, Karan’s personal style, especially in recent years, has drawn
significant attention. And now, on Monday night, he captured the attention of fashion
enthusiasts worldwide as he made a striking debut at the Met Gala in an ensemble
destined to be remembered for years to come.
Karan brought to life his interpretation of the “Costume Art” theme–and the dress code of
“fashion is art” in a Manish Malhotra creation.
The ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra, draws its visual language directly from the
paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, interpreting the master’s iconic command of drape, light,
and ornament through contemporary couture. The silhouette is rooted in classical Indian
drapery, restructured with a precision that allows fabric to move with the body without
losing its sculptural authority. The garment draws from some of Varma’s most iconic
works, among them – Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There
Comes Papa – each painting selected not for spectacle, but for the quiet emotional truth it
carries.
What sets the look apart is its surface: hand-painted detailing executed in gold by
traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas.
The strokes are deliberate, luminous, and irreducible bringing the intimacy of a Ravi
Varma portrait into the architecture of a garment. The result is a piece that is neither
costume nor conventional couture, but something in between: an image that carries
history in its construction and lives differently once worn.
Manish Malhotra returns to Met Gala for second time, gives tribute to
Mumbai through his ensemble
India’s renowned designer Manish Malhotra, who made his debut at the Met Gala in
2025, returned to fashion’s biggest night.
This time at MET, Manish paid a tribute to Mumbai and the craftsmen of India through his
meaningful ensemble. He donned a Mumbai-inspired couture, consisting of a black
bandhgala layered with a 960-hour cape crafted by 50 artisans.
Isha Ambani brings touch of art in sculpted Gaurav Gupta sari, carries
mango in hand
Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala 2026 on Monday night in New York, drawing attention
with a look that brought together Indian craft and contemporary design.
Isha wore a custom couture saree by Gaurav Gupta, created in collaboration with
Swadesh artisans. The saree was woven with threads of pure gold and featured handpainted pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy tones. The design presented the saree as an artistic form, with a sculptural drape.
Her blouse, detailed with diamonds and metallic zardozi work, came from her mother Nita
Ambani’s personal collection. The look also included a historic sarpech piece placed at
the back, which was once part of the Nizam’s collection.
Isha completed her look with a jasmine-inspired hair sculpture, designed as a modern
take on the traditional mogra gajra. The piece was handcrafted over 150 hours using
paper, copper and brass.
However, what caught the eye of everyone was her mango-shaped sculpture by artist
Subodh Gupta. The accessory served as a nod to Indian heritage and added an artistic
element to her overall appearance. Mango, which is also the national fruit of India, lent
deeper cultural symbolism to the striking piece.
Her jewellery included pieces from Nita Ambani’s private collection, along with additions
from Lorraine Schwartz and Kantilal Chhotalal.