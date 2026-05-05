Indian Celebrities, Billionaires, Fashionistas Cut Dramatic Profiles @TheMet 2026

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New York City : The Met Gala returned in full style this year, as celebrities from around the globe arrived at the red carpet in New York for fashion’s biggest night that took place on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event once again turned into a grand

showcase of creativity and bold fashion.

Natasha Poonawalla embraces art-inspired fashion in striking floral look

Among the notable Indian appearances was Natasha Poonawalla, who made a

striking entrance in a look that immediately drew attention. This year, she wore a

sculptural creation by Marc Quinn, paired with a custom couture ensemble by Dolce

& Gabbana. The outfit was built around a bold floral-inspired concept.

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Sudha Reddy showcases South Indian craft in custom Manish Malhotra look

Billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy walked the

2026 Met Gala carpet, turning attention towards Indian textile traditions, as she

walked the red carpet in a custom outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.

Held in New York on May 5, the event saw Reddy wear an ensemble titled ‘The Tree

of Life’, which drew from the traditional Kalamkari art form from South India. The

outfit was created over 3,459 hours by more than 90 artisans and brought together

several handwork techniques.

The design was inspired by the Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, known for its handpainted details and use of natural dyes. The ‘Tree of Life’ motif formed the core of the

outfit, symbolising growth and connection. The look also included elements linked to

Telangana, such as the Palapitta bird, Jammi Chettu tree and Tangedu flower, along

with symbols like the Sun and Moon.

The outfit featured a structured silhouette in deep blue tones, detailed with gold

embroidery across fabrics like velvet, silk and tulle. A long trail and a sheer cape

added to the look, while a hand-crafted metal installation at the back completed the

design.

Reddy paired the outfit with jewellery from her personal collection, including a

necklace with a large tanzanite stone, along with diamond rings. The look was styled

by Mariel Haenn, with minimal makeup and a simple hairstyle.

Sharing the thought behind her look, Sudha Reddy spoke about representing her

roots on a global platform. As per a release shared by the team, Suddha said,

“Hyderabad is my foundation and this ensemble is a translation of that cultural

identity into a language that is both global and deeply personal. Indian craftsmanship

isn’t a legacy confined to history but a living, breathing art form. It was vital to

demonstrate that these ancient techniques possess the structural integrity and

aesthetic power to lead the global fashion dialogue. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of

Telangana recently emphasized that South Indian crafts and textiles deserve

sustained global visibility, even envisioning their presence at platforms like London

and Paris Fashion Week. That became my singular brief to the team, to take the

richness of South Indian textile heritage to an international stage. New York was our

starting point”.

Designer Manish Malhotra also shared what the outfit meant for him. He said,

“Fashion, for me, has always been about the emotion behind the image. With ‘The

Tree of Life,’ we wanted to create something that carries memory and the soul of the

craft. It is not merely worn, it is experienced.”

Celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn spoke about the idea behind the styling and how the

look came together as a complete visual story. She said, “Working with Sudha

Reddy and Manish Malhotra on ‘The Tree of Life’ was an exercise in pushing the

boundaries of what red-carpet fashion can be. Our goal was to treat this ensemble as

a piece of high-concept art by projecting the grandeur of Indian heritage through a

cinematic contemporary lens. My approach to styling has always been about finding

the narrative thread that connects a person to their clothes. With Sudha Reddy, that

thread is her incredible commitment to her hometown and the storytelling of her

culture.”

Sudha Reddy has been a regular at the Met Gala in recent years and is known for

showcasing Indian craft and design on global platforms

Ananya Birla makes striking debut in dramatic black couture

Director of the Aditya Birla Group, Ananya Birla, made her debut at the Met Gala 2026 on Monday evening in a striking couture look that blended fashion with art.

For her appearance, Birla wore a custom creation by Robert Wun, paired with a

sculptural mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The outfit featured a structured

black jacket with a dramatic peplum and a voluminous pleated skirt, giving it a

strong, sculpted silhouette.

The most eye-catching element of the look was the metallic face mask made using

stainless steel. The piece covered her face completely, turning the look into

something both powerful and mysterious. The design aimed to present a contrast,

hiding identity while also showing strength. The idea behind it was to take everyday

materials and transform them into something bold and artistic.

The outfit also reworked elements of everyday workwear, turning simple ideas into a

high-fashion statement. The styling focused on clean lines and strong shapes,

allowing the mask and structure of the outfit to stand out.

She completed the look with jewellery from Mehta & Sons, along with a personal

necklace. The overall styling was led by Rhea Kapoor, with makeup and hair kept

minimal to match the tone of the outfit.

Karan Johar makes Met Gala debut in Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s timeless art

Filmmaker Karan Johar knows best how to leave a mark not only with films but also with

fashion. In a career spanning almost three decades, Karan, the son of the late director

Yash Johar, has created several cinematic gems that continue to captivate audiences.

His films are celebrated for their compelling storytelling, opulent sets, memorable

performances, and, importantly, iconic costume design. From Shah Rukh Khan’s

effortlessly cool T-shirts in his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rani Mukerji’s

elegant chiffon sarees in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, his keen eye for fashion has always

been evident.

Notably, beyond the screen, Karan’s personal style, especially in recent years, has drawn

significant attention. And now, on Monday night, he captured the attention of fashion

enthusiasts worldwide as he made a striking debut at the Met Gala in an ensemble

destined to be remembered for years to come.

Karan brought to life his interpretation of the “Costume Art” theme–and the dress code of

“fashion is art” in a Manish Malhotra creation.

The ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra, draws its visual language directly from the

paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, interpreting the master’s iconic command of drape, light,

and ornament through contemporary couture. The silhouette is rooted in classical Indian

drapery, restructured with a precision that allows fabric to move with the body without

losing its sculptural authority. The garment draws from some of Varma’s most iconic

works, among them – Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There

Comes Papa – each painting selected not for spectacle, but for the quiet emotional truth it

carries.

What sets the look apart is its surface: hand-painted detailing executed in gold by

traditional artisans, applied directly onto the garment as a painter would work on canvas.

The strokes are deliberate, luminous, and irreducible bringing the intimacy of a Ravi

Varma portrait into the architecture of a garment. The result is a piece that is neither

costume nor conventional couture, but something in between: an image that carries

history in its construction and lives differently once worn.

Manish Malhotra returns to Met Gala for second time, gives tribute to

Mumbai through his ensemble

India’s renowned designer Manish Malhotra, who made his debut at the Met Gala in

2025, returned to fashion’s biggest night.

This time at MET, Manish paid a tribute to Mumbai and the craftsmen of India through his

meaningful ensemble. He donned a Mumbai-inspired couture, consisting of a black

bandhgala layered with a 960-hour cape crafted by 50 artisans.

Isha Ambani brings touch of art in sculpted Gaurav Gupta sari, carries

mango in hand

Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala 2026 on Monday night in New York, drawing attention

with a look that brought together Indian craft and contemporary design.

Isha wore a custom couture saree by Gaurav Gupta, created in collaboration with

Swadesh artisans. The saree was woven with threads of pure gold and featured handpainted pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy tones. The design presented the saree as an artistic form, with a sculptural drape.

Her blouse, detailed with diamonds and metallic zardozi work, came from her mother Nita

Ambani’s personal collection. The look also included a historic sarpech piece placed at

the back, which was once part of the Nizam’s collection.

Isha completed her look with a jasmine-inspired hair sculpture, designed as a modern

take on the traditional mogra gajra. The piece was handcrafted over 150 hours using

paper, copper and brass.

However, what caught the eye of everyone was her mango-shaped sculpture by artist

Subodh Gupta. The accessory served as a nod to Indian heritage and added an artistic

element to her overall appearance. Mango, which is also the national fruit of India, lent

deeper cultural symbolism to the striking piece.

Her jewellery included pieces from Nita Ambani’s private collection, along with additions

from Lorraine Schwartz and Kantilal Chhotalal.