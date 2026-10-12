Indian Caucus Of Secaucus Holds Diwali Mela 2026

By
By a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Indian Caucus Of Secaucus (ICS), a community organization in New York, held its Diwali Mela 2026 event recently (October 4) at the Buchmuller Park in Secaucus, NY. 

High profile guests and other attendees at the Indian Caucus Of Secaucus Diwali Mela 2026 event held recently. PHOTOS: X.com @IndiaInNewYork

Among the high-profile guests was Congresswoman Nellie Pou, the Mayor of Secaucus Michael Gonnelli, and NY City Councilwoman Orietta Tringali.

National anthem being sung during the Diwali Mela 2026 hosted by ICS, NY. PHOTO: Facebook.com/IndianCaucusofSecaucus/

Also present was Consul Rajlakshmi Kadam from the Indian Consulate in New York.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Consul Kadam offered warm greetings to the organizers and the community for celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage and strengthening India-US friendship.

Cultural performances at the India Caucus of Secaucus Diwali Mela 2026. PHOTO: X.com @IndiaInNewYork

Founded in July 2010 to promote and encourage Indian culture. “We exist to preserve, promote, and enhance an understanding of Indian culture, traditions, and values among our children and the broader community,” the organization says on its website.

“We recognize the importance of preserving cultural identity — speaking one’s own language, wearing traditional dress, and honoring ceremonial traditions for life’s special occasions,” the ICS says, adding, “Our mission is to provide a platform that showcases India’s unique cultural heritage through events and awareness programs — fostering a better relationship between people of Indian origin and their neighbors.”

Related posts:

Desi Talk 2019 Diwali Mela in Illinois Draws Thousands Diwali: A Lost Love! Tradition, celebration, and nostalgia Get Ready to Shine!  Desi Talk Chicago’s 6th Annual Diwali Mela Vedic Heritage Inc. Temple in New York hosts Diwali Mela featuring classical Indian music and dance