Indian Americans in Aurora, Illinois, enjoy Diwali celebrations attended by thousands

An estimated 3,000 people gathered on North Eola Road in Aurora, Illinois, October 15, 2025, to celebrate the Festival of Lights, turning the venue into a colorful hub. Attendees sported resplendent saris, lehengas, and kurtas, and the air was infused with the aroma of Indian spices, and street foods like chaat, and sweets.

Some 45 vendors did brisk business with their good including jewelry, clothes, and services, a press release from Asian Media USA said.

The event was organized by the Indian American Community Outreach Advisory Board (IACOAB).

Festivities began early, with vendors preparing before dawn and the cultural program commencing at 3 p.m. The celebration opened with IACOAB Chair Nitin Fuldeore lighting a traditional diya, and delivering a speech encouraging the crowd to “spread joy and positivity,” expressing heartfelt appreciation for the volunteers, the more than ten sponsors, and dozens of vendors.

Aurora Mayor John Leasch video address was played. His speech invokved the ancient Ramayana tale of Rama’s victory over Ravana to highlight Diwali’s enduring message of good triumphing over evil. “The City of Lights can shine as a symbol of hope,” he said, in a challenging time.

Congressman Bill Foster shared his admiration for the festival and the community. “Diwali’s light is a global necessity, and seeing young people uphold this tradition is a highlight of my year,” Foster said. Representing the Consulate General of India in Chicago was M.S. Chauhan who emphasized the festival’s universal message: “Diwali unites us in celebrating India’s rich cultural tapestry.”

The audience erupted in applause as Ward 10 Alderwoman Shweta Baid, Aurora’s first Indian-American elected official, delivered an inspiring message celebrating the city’s diversity and inclusion.

The cultural program was a mix of classical and contemporary performances — from soulful singing and expressive dances to instrumental ensembles that bridged East and West. Highlights included tabla and saxophone jugalbandi (a traditional Indian musical duet) and an energetic rendition of the Bollywood favorite “Jai Ho,” which had the crowd clapping in rhythm.

Since its inception in 2014, the volunteer-driven IACOAB has elevated Aurora’s Diwali celebration into a cornerstone of the city’s cultural calendar. Former Chair Gautam Bhatia reflected on the board’s journey: “Seeing this event thrive post-pandemic is deeply gratifying,” Bhatia said.

Mayor Leasch presented an official proclamation honoring the IACOAB for its contributions to community harmony, noting that “Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by over a billion people worldwide, symbolizing the victory of dharma, light over darkness, and good over evil.”

The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley was recognized for its ongoing scholarship partnership with IACOAB. In 2025 alone, ten students received $10,000 in scholarships, contributing to a total of $49,000 awarded to 49 students over the past eight years. CEO Julie Christman lauded the board’s commitment, earning a standing ovation: “They work so hard and do such wonderful work to uplift young scholars.”

In her vote of thanks, Nadia Kanhai acknowledged School District 204, custodial and AV staff, more than 30 volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and the thousands of attendees. Mayor Leasch concluded the celebration by inviting guests to experience Aurora’s downtown Festival of Lights, running till October 26.