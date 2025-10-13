Indian American veterinarians hold annual meeting in Philadelphia

Focus on Advances in Veterinary Medicine, Rabies Eradication in India, and Cybersecurity for Clinics

The Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Veterinarians of Indian Origin (AAVIO) held its annual regional meeting October 12, 2025, at Indian Grill, Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, drawing veterinarians from across the East Coast—from New Jersey to Virginia—for a full day of education, collaboration, and professional networking. Despite the challenging weather conditions caused by a hurricane system, members traveled long distances to attend the in-person event, reflecting their deep commitment to learning and community service.

The day began with an engaging keynote address by Kim Hutchinson of Merck Animal Health, who provided valuable insights into current trends and future directions within the veterinary market. He emphasized the importance of leadership, innovation, and the evolving role of veterinarians in public health, particularly in an era where collaboration and adaptability are critical.

Dr. Nikhil Joshi followed with two highly informative presentations introducing Bravecto Quantum, a groundbreaking injectable flea and tick preventive designed for long-term efficacy and convenience. His talk highlighted how this advancement not only benefits pets and their owners but also enhances compliance and supports the operational efficiency of veterinary practices.

A highlight of the meeting was the presentation by Dr. Ravi Murarka, President of AAVIO, who shared his recent field experience from the Mission Rabies “Rabies Mukt Bharat” campaign in Thane District, Maharashtra, India. Conducted in partnership with the Worldwide Veterinary Service and supported by Merck Animal Health, the initiative successfully vaccinated over 14,000 stray dogs with the help of volunteers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and India. Dr. Murarka emphasized India’s national goal of eliminating rabies by 2030 and underscored the critical importance of global collaboration in achieving this life-saving mission.

Adding to the scientific depth of the event, Dr. Sangeeta Bafna spoke on the growing demand for natural and chemical-free veterinary products, focusing on how these solutions can be effectively integrated into modern clinical practice while meeting clients’ expectations for holistic care. Her talk resonated strongly with practitioners seeking to balance evidence-based medicine with client-driven preferences.

The session on cybersecurity by Mr. Shrikant Mankar, an IT expert, was particularly timely and relevant. He provided practical strategies for protecting veterinary practices against data breaches and hacking attempts, stressing the importance of preventive safeguards, regular software updates, and staff awareness to mitigate risks in an increasingly digitalized environment.

Ms. Juli Maddren of Merck Animal Health concluded the event with updates on Para Reports, ongoing Bravecto promotions, and Quantum support programs designed to strengthen veterinary practices and enhance client communication.

Looking ahead, AAVIO announced that its next major gathering will take place during VMX 2026 in Orlando, Florida, in January 2026. Plans are also underway for additional regional continuing education events and professional development sessions throughout the coming year.

The American Association of Veterinarians of Indian Origin (AAVIO) serves as a professional, educational, and cultural network connecting veterinarians of Indian heritage across the United States. The organization promotes continuing education, professional collaboration, community outreach, and global service, while fostering goodwill and advancing the veterinary profession worldwide.