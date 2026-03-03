Indian American Savitha Shan, star student, among 3 killed in Austin shooting

By
From News Dispatches
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -
Savitha Shan, 21, killed in the Austin, TX mass shooting incident March 1, 2026. PHOTO Linkedin

A bright star in the eyes of her parents and teachers, with a promising future, Savitha Shan’s life was cut short in the mass shooting March 1, 2026, in Austin, TX.

“As a dual-degree student at the University of Texas at Austin, I blend a strong foundation in Management Information Systems and Economics with a passion for using technology to solve complex business problems. With hands-on experience in technology strategy consulting, product management, and business analytics …,” Shan’s accomplished bio on Linkedin goes on.

Her death was caused by a gunman who opened fire in a vrowded bar, killing 3 and injuring 14 others. Other victims were identified as Ryder Harrington (19), and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson. The gunman was killed in an exchange of fire with police officers. The incident is being investigated as a potential terror attack, FBI told media, coming on the heels of the US-Israel attack on Iran, newsreports said. A law enforcement official told Associated Press the shooter, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was wearing clothes with an Iranian flag design and bearing the words “Property of Allah” during the attack.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Shan’s professor Russ Finney posted the following on X on March 3 – “Savitha was one of our superstar students at the UT Austin McCombs school of business – she was set to graduate this May, and then she was on to start her career at a big professional services firm. She was a double major with honors. Involved in student organizations –  a light in the classroom. Absolutely crushing to lose her.”

Shan served as a student volunteer at the Austin Tamil Sangam for 4 years and 8 months starting in August 2021, her Linkedin profile reveals. She was also a budding entrepreneur on Etsy for almost 4 years starting in 2020, where she says she, “Oversaw and operated sticker/apparel shop on Etsy with 110+ unique sticker designs resulting in 14K sales/8K+ 5-star reviews.” She “Managed social media accounts with 22K followers on Instagram and TikTok by posting audience-tailored graphics consistently.”

Related posts:

Default Thumbnail4 dead after gunman ‘randomly picking targets’ goes on rampage in California, tries to enter school Dozens killed as gunman livestreams New Zealand mosque shootings Record student visa denials before Trump: 41 percent rejected in 2024 Hu Holi shoes by Pharrell Williams, Ganesha flip flops, stockings by Etsy, Amazon – cultural appropriation continues