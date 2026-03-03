Indian American Savitha Shan, star student, among 3 killed in Austin shooting

- ADVERTISEMENT -



A bright star in the eyes of her parents and teachers, with a promising future, Savitha Shan’s life was cut short in the mass shooting March 1, 2026, in Austin, TX.

“As a dual-degree student at the University of Texas at Austin, I blend a strong foundation in Management Information Systems and Economics with a passion for using technology to solve complex business problems. With hands-on experience in technology strategy consulting, product management, and business analytics …,” Shan’s accomplished bio on Linkedin goes on.

Her death was caused by a gunman who opened fire in a vrowded bar, killing 3 and injuring 14 others. Other victims were identified as Ryder Harrington (19), and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson. The gunman was killed in an exchange of fire with police officers. The incident is being investigated as a potential terror attack, FBI told media, coming on the heels of the US-Israel attack on Iran, newsreports said. A law enforcement official told Associated Press the shooter, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was wearing clothes with an Iranian flag design and bearing the words “Property of Allah” during the attack.

Shan’s professor Russ Finney posted the following on X on March 3 – “Savitha was one of our superstar students at the UT Austin McCombs school of business – she was set to graduate this May, and then she was on to start her career at a big professional services firm. She was a double major with honors. Involved in student organizations – a light in the classroom. Absolutely crushing to lose her.”

Shan served as a student volunteer at the Austin Tamil Sangam for 4 years and 8 months starting in August 2021, her Linkedin profile reveals. She was also a budding entrepreneur on Etsy for almost 4 years starting in 2020, where she says she, “Oversaw and operated sticker/apparel shop on Etsy with 110+ unique sticker designs resulting in 14K sales/8K+ 5-star reviews.” She “Managed social media accounts with 22K followers on Instagram and TikTok by posting audience-tailored graphics consistently.”