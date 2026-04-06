Indian American Republican Voices Concerns After Membership Revoked In Milwaukee County GOP

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Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Purnima Nath calls for accountability, condemns racism, and defends independent political thought

In a development that has sparked discussion around political inclusivity and freedom of expression within party structures, Indian-American community member Purnima Nath has publicly stated that her membership with the Republican Party of Milwaukee County has been cancelled, allegedly on the grounds that her “values do not align” with the organization.

According to Nath, the decision stems from her refusal to adhere to what she describes as “blind allegiance” and her continued commitment to questioning policies, advocating accountability, and prioritizing public service over political narratives.

“Disagreement is not disloyalty. Independent thinking is not extremism,” Nath emphasized in her statement.

Appeal Filed, No Response Yet:Nath has reportedly reached out to the Republican Party of Wisconsin seeking clarification and formally appealing the decision. As of now, she notes that no response has been received, raising concerns about transparency and internal democratic processes.

Concerns Over Rising Divisiveness:Highlighting her identity as a brown, Hindu, Indian-American, Nath expressed deep concern over what she described as increasing instances of racially and religiously charged rhetoric within segments of political discourse.

She referenced experiences where individuals from minority backgrounds are subjected to remarks such as “go back to India” or threats of deportation—language she strongly condemned as unacceptable in a democratic and civil society.

“America belongs to people of all colors, religions, and backgrounds. Any attempt to create a homogeneous, exclusionary society betrays the very spirit of the Constitution,” Nath stated.

Historical Context and Constitutional Ideals:In her remarks, Nath pointed to historical injustices embedded within American systems—including discriminatory immigration laws, segregation policies, and racial inequalities—as reminders of the need for vigilance in protecting civil liberties.

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She emphasized that while the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and equal protection under law, these ideals must be actively upheld rather than selectively interpreted.

A Stand for Principles Over Politics:Positioning her stance as one rooted in principle, Nath affirmed that she will continue to speak out against what she perceives as injustice, regardless of political consequences.

“I will not be silenced. I will not reduce myself to a pawn in anyone’s power game. Principle over power. People over politics.”