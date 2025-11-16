Indian American physicians to host 19th Global Health Summit in Odisha

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Hundreds of physicians and global leaders will gather in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, January 9–11, 2026 for the 19th Global Health Summit hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, AAPI.

The Summit’s focus will be to address India’s most urgent health challenges: Tuberculosis (TB), Diabetes, the integration of Ayurveda with modern medicine, and the adoption of cutting-edge health technology.

AAPI’s mission centers on making quality healthcare affordable and accessible in India. “Our goal is to strengthen medical collaboration and foster innovation that truly impacts lives,” said President of AAPI and Chairman of the summit Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, in a November 16, 2025, press release.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Hon. Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, is the Chief Patron, who is working with an organizing committee of Odisha’s leading healthcare figures, including Dr. Sita Kantha Dash (Chairman, Kalinga Hospital Ltd.), Dr. S. Santosh Kumar Dora (CEO, Kalinga Hospital Ltd.), and Dr. Ajit K. Mohanty (Director General, KIMS). “Bringing together such distinguished leaders ensures the summit benefits from a global viewpoint while addressing local health needs,” noted Dr. Chakrabarty.

The summit will focus on three major themes: eradicating Tuberculosis, advancing Diabetes care, and integrating Ayurveda into mainstream medicine. AAPI is pledging active support for the national TB-Free Tribal India campaign, spearheaded by Dr. Manoj Jain. “Our collaboration aims to accelerate progress toward a TB-free India, especially in tribal communities,” said Dr. Jain.

Diabetes initiatives, led by Dr. Smitha Joshi, will highlight advances in management and prevention.

The Ayurveda Consortium, coordinated by Dr. Amit Shah and Dr. Arti Prasad, will explore the synergy between traditional practices and contemporary healthcare. “We believe Ayurveda can complement modern medicine and help address chronic diseases more holistically,” remarked Dr. Shah.

Innovation is a cornerstone of the summit, AAPI says, with sessions spotlighting the role of artificial intelligence and digital health tools in revolutionizing diagnostics and patient care. “Technology is transforming healthcare delivery, enabling us to reach more patients, faster and more effectively,” stated Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora.

Keynote addresses and session will cover topics spanning new medical advancements, Continuing Medical Education (CME), Evidence-Based Learning (ELS), research methodology, and scientific writing. “Our summit is a launchpad for innovative ideas and medical breakthroughs,” said Dr. Ajit K. Mohanty.

Medical students will have the opportunity to participate in Medical Jeopardy competitions and present research posters, fostering scientific exchange and professional growth.

High-level dignitaries are expected, AAPI said, including the President, Prime Minister, and Health Minister of India, alongside professors, deans, and National Medical Board members.

The Summit will go beyond clinical medicine to tackle chronic disease prevention, rural health disparities, climate change effects, and other global health concerns. The CEO Forum will confront issues such as healthcare equity, ethics, and physician burnout, and the Women’s Forum will examine gender bias and leadership in medicine.

President-Elect of AAPI Dr. Meher Medavaram said AAPI is committed to addressing not just diseases, but the systemic challenges that impact health outcomes.”

Special sessions will address mental health, childhood obesity, non-communicable disease prevention, and community CPR training, reflecting AAPI’s holistic approach to public health.

The summit will also showcase the Collaboration to Eliminate TB in India (CETI), with support from the CDC and USAID, sharing updates on TB elimination strategies and future engagement. The Summit acts as acatalyst for impactful partnerships and real-world solutions, according to Dr. Sita Kantha Dash.

Odisha’s selection as host is both symbolic and practical, organizers said. The state’s healthcare infrastructure, and institutions like KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, are an ideal setting for advancing medical education and healthcare delivery, says AAPI. “Hosting the summit in Odisha enables us to bring lasting benefits to the region and foster meaningful local collaborations,” said Dr. Dr Rabi Samanta. In addition, community outreach is integral to the Summit. “Improving health outcomes requires engaging communities directly,” emphasized Dr. Arti Prasad.

Since its inception in 2007 up to the 2026 summit, the annual event has been influencing policy, shaping future health agendas, and reinforcing AAPI’s legacy as a bridge between India and the United States, say organizers. “AAPI GHS is an unmatched opportunity to connect with leaders shaping the future of healthcare,” concluded Dr. Medavaram. “We look forward to launching new initiatives and continuing the legacy of our organization’s leaders.”

Registration and more details are available at www.aapiusa.org.