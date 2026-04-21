Indian-American Physicians Organization Expands Role in U.S. Health Policy Ahead of 2026 Tampa Convention

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NEW YORK — As the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) prepares for its 2026 annual convention in Tampa, its leadership is emphasizing a growing role in shaping U.S. healthcare policy, supporting young physicians, and advancing global health initiatives.

During an in-depth interview at ITV Gold studios, AAPI President Dr. Amit Chakrabarty and Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Hetal Gore outlined the organization’s expanding influence and priorities. The discussion was hosted by ITV Gold anchor Piya Jyoti Kachroo, who led the conversation with a series of questions on policy, mentorship and the upcoming convention. The interview also featured Dr. Sudhir Parikh, a longtime AAPI leader and prominent figure in the Indian-American medical community.

AAPI, one of the largest ethnic medical organizations in the United States, represents more than 120,000 physicians and medical students of Indian origin, making it a significant voice in healthcare advocacy. Chakrabarty said the organization is actively working to secure a seat at major decision-making platforms, including those connected to global health bodies and U.S. policy discussions.

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“We are a major force in healthcare,” Chakrabarty said, noting increasing collaboration with national institutions, including the American Medical Association, which currently has an Indian-origin president.

Focus on healthcare access and innovation

Among AAPI’s key initiatives this year is a large-scale stem cell donor registration campaign aimed at addressing a shortage of donors of Indian origin. The effort, launched both in the United States and India, seeks to expand a global registry that can help patients battling leukemia and other life-threatening conditions find compatible matches.

Chakrabarty emphasized that participation is simple and non-invasive, often involving only a cheek swab, yet can potentially save lives.

In addition, AAPI is advancing public health programs including HPV vaccination awareness to prevent cervical cancer and broader child healthcare initiatives.

Supporting the next generation of physicians

Responding to questions from Kachroo, Chakrabarty highlighted the challenges faced by young Indian-American and international medical graduates, particularly in securing residency placements and navigating visa processes.

He detailed a new centralized platform that connects students with mentors, research opportunities, and training resources. The initiative includes artificial intelligence–driven matching systems, webinars with program directors, and mock interview sessions to better prepare candidates.

The organization has also been actively involved in advocacy efforts around J-1 and H-1B visa issues. According to Chakrabarty, AAPI played a key role in ensuring visa interview access for dozens of medical trainees who faced delays, potentially risking their residency placements.

“These physicians are not a luxury — they are essential,” Gore said, highlighting the critical role international doctors play in underserved areas across the United States.

Governance and financial restructuring

Gore, responding to Kachroo’s questions about governance, described the responsibilities of the AAPI Board of Trustees as encompassing financial oversight, long-term planning, and organizational management.

She noted that one of her early challenges was restoring financial functionality after certain accounts had been frozen, enabling the organization to resume funding scholarships and professional development programs.

The organization has expanded its outreach to pre-medical students, offering mentorship, scholarships, and research opportunities aimed at strengthening the pipeline of future physicians.

Beyond domestic efforts, AAPI continues to engage internationally. During its Global Health Summit in India, leaders met with government officials to advocate for improvements in emergency medical infrastructure and training.

Tampa 2026: Education, networking and community

Looking ahead, and in response to Kachroo’s question about the upcoming convention, AAPI leaders are promoting the 2026 annual convention in Tampa as a comprehensive gathering combining medical education, professional networking, and cultural engagement.

Scheduled over the Fourth of July weekend, the event will feature continuing medical education (CME) sessions, global speakers, wellness programs such as yoga and meditation, and evening cultural programming.

“It’s an all-in-one experience — education, family time, networking, and entertainment,” Gore said, adding that the convention also offers business opportunities through exhibition booths.

A call for unity and engagement

Parikh praised the current leadership and the role of media platforms like ITV Gold in amplifying AAPI’s mission, urging physicians across North America to participate in the upcoming convention.

“AAPI represents all of us,” he said, encouraging the community to come together and strengthen professional and cultural ties.

Chakrabarty echoed that sentiment, emphasizing unity among Indian-origin physicians.

“We may come from different regions and backgrounds, but here we are one community — Indian Americans contributing to healthcare and society,” he said.

As AAPI continues to expand its footprint in policy advocacy, education, and global health, its leadership says the organization remains committed to both professional excellence and community service — balancing its role as a medical body with a broader mission of impact.