Indian American Physicians Hold Leadership Retreat In New York

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New York City, August 15, 2026 — The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) convened its national leadership in midtown Manhattan at Utsav Restaurant on August 15, 2026. The retreat brought together AAPI’s senior leadership, distinguished speakers, and members from across the country for an afternoon dedicated to discussions on collaboration, strategic vision, and strengthening organizational unity, a press release from AAPI said.

Hosted by AAPI President Dr. Meher Medavaram, the retreat underscored AAPI’s commitment to advancing physician leadership, enhancing community engagement, and shaping the future of Indo‑U.S. healthcare collaboration.

In her address, Dr. Medavaram said, “As physicians, we are trained to diagnose, treat, and heal. But our responsibility—and our potential—extends far beyond the walls of our clinics and hospitals. Clinical excellence gives physicians credibility. Leadership gives us the opportunity to transform that knowledge into broader impact.”

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Setting the tone for the Retreat as a way to encourage the young physicians of Indian origin to come forward and take on leadership roles, Dr. Medavaram said, “One of our greatest opportunities today is to develop the next generation of physician leaders—not only in medicine, but in every field where decisions affecting healthcare and our communities are made. We need young physicians to step forward in healthcare policy, advocacy, research, technology and artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, public health, education, media, and civic leadership.”

She called upon AAPI members and leaders to “open the doors, create mentorship opportunities, and give younger physicians a seat at the table. We should encourage them to serve on hospital boards, professional organizations, government advisory committees, research institutions, and community organizations.”

Pointing to the younger physicians, Dr. Medavaram said, “Do not wait until you feel completely ready. Step forward. Speak up. Get involved. Leadership is developed through experience, mentorship, and the courage to accept responsibility. Because when we develop young physicians as leaders beyond medicine, we are not just building the future of our profession—we are building the future of healthcare and our communities.”

The retreat included speeches from renowned Indian American physicians, viz., Dr. Samin K. Sharma, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Mount Sinai, who spoke on innovation, clinical excellence, and the evolving landscape of cardiovascular care; Dr. Anil Sharma, Interventional Pain Physician, who offered perspectives on multidisciplinary care and the importance of leadership in shaping patient‑centered practice models; and Dr. Padmini Murthy, Global Health leader and Professor Emeritus of Public Health, who emphasized the importance of physician advocacy that enhances effective public health policies, global engagement, and the need for uplifting humanity.

“Healthcare leadership today requires not only clinical expertise but a commitment to global responsibility,” she noted, underscoring AAPI’s longstanding role in international health initiatives.

The retreat was chaired by Dr. Sunita Polelalle, with AAPI Past President Dr. Dayan Naik serving as Co‑Chair.

The afternoon was spent discussing organizational priorities, upcoming initiatives, and the association’s expanding national footprint. The retreat also highlighted AAPI’s partnerships, including support from Mount Sinai and Ameriprise,