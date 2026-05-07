Indian American Physicians Elected To American Medical Association’s International Medical Graduates Section

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Dr. Satheesh Kathula, Dr. Deepu Sudhakaran, and Dr. Vikram B. Patel have been elected to the International Medical Graduates Section (IMGS) of the American Medical Association (AMA).

The AMA is the largest and only national association that convenes more than 200 state and specialty medical societies and other critical stakeholders.

The three distinguished Indian American physicians will assume their new posts at the 2026 Annual IMGS Meeting on June 5, 2026, a press release from the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) said.

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Dr. Kathula is a distinguished oncologist, community leader, and immediate past president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) with more than two decades of leadership and public service.

Dr. Kathula has served as a practicing oncologist for nearly 25 years, earning widespread respect for his compassionate care and contributions to the advancement of cancer treatment. A graduate of Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Kathula currently serves as a clinical professor of medicine at Wright State University’s Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio.

He has authored several medical papers and published a book “Immigrant Doctors: Chasing the Big American Dream” highlighting the contribution of immigrant doctors, their struggles and triumphs. It is Amazon’s best selling. He embarked on his second book on cancer awareness for general public.

“It is an honor to be elected to the AMA International Medical Graduates Section,” said Dr. Kathula. “IMGs are the backbone of the American healthcare system, and I am committed to strengthening pathways that allow them to thrive, lead, and serve with excellence. This role is an opportunity to elevate our collective voice and advance policies that ensure fairness, opportunity, and dignity for every physician who chooses to care for America.”

Dr. Deepu Sudhakaran, MD, MBA, FACS, is a dedicated advocate for International Medical Graduates, advancing equity through mentorship, policy engagement, and leadership. A long‑standing AAPI member, he has served as Regional Director, governing body member, and President of the AAPI St. Louis Chapter/Indian Medical Council of Greater St. Louis.

In June 2026, he will assume the role of Chair of the AMA IMG Section, guiding national strategy, shaping policy, and representing IMG interests within the AMA. His election reflects a commitment to responsible leadership, continuity of progress, and deep gratitude for the trust placed in him.

Dr. Sudhakaran said, “The AMA IMG Section is essential in ensuring that International Medical Graduates—who make up over 30% of the U.S. physician workforce—have a voice in shaping policies that directly impact patient care, access, and workforce stability.”

Dr. Vikram B. Patel is a distinguished physician and leader with extensive experience in medical organizations, including the AMA, Illinois State Medical Society, and McHenry County Medical Society. He currently chairs the IMG Section of ISMS and serves on multiple committees related to CME and pain medicine.

Dr. Patel has held board and leadership roles in organizations such as the World Institute of Pain, ASIPP, ABIPP, and the Midwest Pain Society. His career reflects a strong commitment to advancing medical education, supporting IMGs, and improving patient care in pain management and healthcare systems.

Dr. Patel said, “My hope for serving the IMG section at AMA was always a dream for me. I have served as a teller at the AMA meetings many times and am familiar with the house proceedings, especially during the official house business as well as elections. More recently, I have also served on the AMA Election Task Force 2.”

The International Medical Graduates Section works to advocate for issues that impact international medical graduates (IMGs), who make up more than 25% of all physicians in the United States.

All AMA members who are international medical graduates are automatically members of the International Medical Graduates Section. The International Medical Graduates Section provides resources to potential residents who are going through the residency interview process, and monitors and assists in issues that impact the professional activities of the international medical graduates community.