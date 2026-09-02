Indian American Physicians Call For Global Response To Aid Nepal Disaster Relief Efforts

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), which has its headquarters in Oakbrook, Illinois, sent out an urgent humanitarian appeal for helping the victims of the Nepal disaster, which it said, has created an immediate demand for medical care, food, shelter, clean water, and essential supplies.

AAPI said it is mobilizing its nationwide network of physicians, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to provide support for relief and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at helping affected populations rebuild their lives.

President of AAPI Dr. Meher Medavaram, said the responsibility of physicians goes beyond clinical practice. “At times like these, our strength as physicians extends beyond the walls of our clinics and hospitals. It is our compassion and our willingness to stand with those in need that define us.”

- ADVERTISEMENT -

She urged members and friends to donate generously to the Nepal Disaster Relief Fund, the latest humanitarian drive of the organization

According to Dr. Vijay Maurya, Chair, Board of Trustees, “The appeal for Nepal builds upon AAPI’s longstanding tradition of responding to humanitarian emergencies around the world. Over the years, the organization and its members have mobilized resources, medical expertise, and financial assistance to support communities affected by natural disasters, public health emergencies, and other humanitarian crises.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, AAPI coordinated efforts to provide medical supplies, public health education, telehealth support, and fundraising assistance for healthcare institutions and vulnerable populations in both the United States and India.

Other disasters where AAPI has played a role include earthquake, flood, and hurricane-related emergencies affecting communities in South Asia and elsewhere, building on partnerships with local organizations, physician volunteers, and charitable foundations.