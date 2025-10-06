Indian American physicians announce 2026 Global Healthcare Summit in Bhubaneshwar 

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Focus on Tuberculosis Eradication, Diabetes, Ayurveda, and Healthcare Technology

CHICAGO, IL — The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has unveiled plans for its 19th Annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS), scheduled for January 9–11, 2026, in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa. The event is set to address urgent health issues including Tuberculosis (TB), Diabetes, and the role of Ayurveda in contemporary medicine, alongside showcasing advancements in artificial intelligence and healthcare technology.

AAPI President Dr. Amit Chakrabarty stated that the summit aims to confront some of India’s most significant healthcare challenges while encouraging collaboration and innovation among medical professionals. “This summit will bring together expertise from India and the global diaspora to tackle critical issues and foster new research,” Dr. Chakrabarty said.

Summit Priorities: TB Eradication, Diabetes, Ayurveda, and Technology

The summit’s agenda spotlights three main themes: eradicating Tuberculosis, managing Diabetes, and integrating Ayurveda into mainstream medical practice. Following a meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, AAPI pledged support to the national effort for a TB-Free Tribal India, led by Dr. Manoj Jain. Diabetes management initiatives will be directed by Dr. Smitha Joshi, while Ayurveda Consortium activities will be coordinated by Dr. Amit Shah and Dr. Arti Prasad.

“AAPI’s Global Healthcare Summit is dedicated to making quality healthcare both affordable and accessible in India,” said Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, President of AAPI. This year, the summit also emphasizes cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence as transformative tools for patient care.

Academic Excellence and Distinguished Participation

The summit will feature keynote speeches and academic sessions led by top physicians and researchers from India and abroad. Topics will include new medical advancements, Continuing Medical Education (CME), Evidence-Based Learning (ELS), research methodology, and scientific writing. Medical Jeopardy competitions and research poster presentations are expected to draw participation from leading Indian medical schools, with panel discussions led by international experts and officials from the National Medical Council Board.

Global and National Health Challenges on the Agenda

GHS 2026 expands its focus to chronic disease prevention, rural health, climate change, and global health concerns. The CEO Forum will address equity, ethics, and physician burnout, while the Women’s Forum will discuss gender bias and leadership in medicine. Dr. Manoj Jain will present ongoing efforts of the CETI (Collaboration to Eliminate TB in India), with support from the CDC and USAID, offering updates on TB elimination projects and strategies for future engagement. Additional activities include CPR training, mental health awareness campaigns, and initiatives to combat childhood obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Networking, Collaboration, and Strategic Engagement

The summit also provides opportunities for alumni networking, strategic engagement between AAPI and Indian partners, and recognition of outstanding contributions through AAPI Awards. Efforts in diabetes prevention and TB eradication will be highlighted, reinforcing AAPI’s commitment to public health initiatives.

“AAPI GHS is an unmatched opportunity to connect with leaders shaping the future of healthcare,” said Dr. Meher Medavaram, President-Elect of AAPI. “We look forward to launching new initiatives and continuing the legacy of our organization’s leaders.”

Leadership, Legacy, and India’s Healthcare Growth

AAPI’s membership includes prominent medical professionals holding leadership roles worldwide. Vice President Dr. Krishan Kumar noted, “Collaborative relationships fostered by AAPI have paved the way for an exceptional event, with over 300 Indian-origin physicians and surgeons expected to attend.”

Secretary Dr. Seema Arora emphasized AAPI’s mission to advance healthcare delivery in both the US and India by promoting partnerships and sharing knowledge. Treasurer Dr. Soumya Neravetla highlighted the importance of support from international and Indian medical associations in driving the summit’s evolution.

India’s healthcare sector is undergoing rapid expansion with growing investments and medical tourism. The summit’s international attendance and participation from hundreds of US-based physicians underscore the importance of global collaboration for advancing healthcare in India. Since its inception in 2007, the Global Healthcare Summit has been instrumental in building alliances and driving medical progress across the country.

“We anticipate active involvement from international healthcare industry leaders in research, development, and philanthropy,” said Dr. Chakrabarty. “GHS 2026 will be a milestone event for exchanging ideas, influencing policy, and shaping next year’s healthcare agenda.”

Registration and additional information are available at www.aapiusa.org. Physicians and healthcare professionals worldwide are invited to attend the summit in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, January 9–11, 2026, to help define the future of global health.

For more details, please visit: www/aapiusa.org